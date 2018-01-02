Samsung’s next-generation tablets may be able to roll up and fit in your pocket

We’ve come a long way since we were using scrolls on a regular basis, but thanks to the advancements in mobile technology, we may return to them soon. I’m not talking about the paper kind, but about smart scroll-like devices with rollable screens that can be turned into tablets or smartphones with a push of a button.

Samsung is looking at such form factor, a new patent discovery shows, that would allow users to carry in their pockets the new tablets of the future — ones which can be rolled up to make them more portable.

We already know that Samsung wants to release a flagship smartphone whose main feature would be a foldable display. But we have no idea what the Galaxy X will actually look like yet, and likely won’t for some time.

Image Source: Samsung via Let's Go Digital

Samsung has toyed with various ideas for such devices, and Let’s Go Digital discovered a new one.

Filed in mid-June, the patent application shows a device made of metal (the scroll-like part) that houses a rollable display. Once pulled out, the display becomes a smartphone or tablet, which could run whatever operating system Samsung opts for. Android seems like the obvious choice, but this could easily be a Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 machine.

The cylinder that houses the rollable screen has a fingerprint sensor on the side, which secures the information on the device. To unlock the screen and roll it out, you’ll have to use a registered fingerprint.

Image Source: Samsung via Let's Go Digital

While Samsung may be in the process of designing daring smartphones and tablets, it doesn’t mean that they’re ready for mass production. And there’s a good chance that Samsung will never make tablets with rollable screens at all. Then again, others are also exploring similar screen technology, Let’s Go Digital reminds us, including LG and Philips, which have demoed rollable screen concepts in the past years at various trade shows.