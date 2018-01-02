Apple acquires buddybuild, a Canadian startup that will make life easier for iOS developers

Apple recently acquired buddybuild, a Canadian based startup with tools and technology that makes it easier for developers to iterate and test apps quickly. Word of the acquisition was originally noted via a buddybuild blogpost, with Apple confirming the acquisition to TechCrunch shortly thereafter.

With the acquisition finalized, buddybuild’s team will be joining Apple’s Xcode engineering group where they will work on building tools for iOS developers. Incidentally, the company writes that the team (which is said to fall in the 40 range) will remain stationed in Vancouver. Notably, Apple in recent years has become more lax with respect to letting acquisition targets continue their work outside of the company’s Cupertino campus.

As for buddybuild’s core technology, the company’s website boasts that its solutions provide a “continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback platform for development teams.”

With respect to continuous deployment, buddybuild further explains:

Choose to deploy your app with every build, or on a schedule that works for you and your team – no review process needed. For iOS developers, buddybuild can take care of all the work associated with code signing, and managing provisioning profiles for you. Beta testers and stakeholders get a streamlined, “one click” install experience as buddybuild manages provisioning profiles and devices for you.

The buddybuild acquisition isn’t necessarily exciting for end users, but it should prove to be exciting for iOS developers. Incidentally, buddybuild notes that “existing Free Starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1, 2018.”