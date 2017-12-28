Apple fans, we’ve got good news and bad news for you today. The bad news is that you only have two more roundups of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free to enjoy this year. But the good news is there will be plenty more to enjoy beginning as soon as 2018 arrives on Monday. In the meantime, check out today’s nine best premium apps on sale for free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Drinking Calculator

Normally $0.99.

Drinking calculator is designed to calculate the amount of alcohol you can take today to be under the limit the next day by a given time. Unlike BAC calculators or trackers apps this Alcohol Calculator operates pro-actively and helps you to stay under the BAC limit. What does it mean?

All BAC calculators or trackers apps work exactly the same – you have to remember and setup the time when you took alcohol, alcohol amount and alcoholic strength. Then BAC calculator estimates the theoretical blood alcohol content value, based on which you make the decision whether it is safe to drive or not. And what if you are above the limit? The only way is to cancel the trip. Or, even worse, you’ve set up the data with poor accuracy or even made a mistake? You will get the wrong results and face the risk of licence suspension, a huge fine and other major consequences.Drinking calculator prevents you of this.

How to use:

-setup the time, when you are going to take alcohol

-setup the time, when you are going to drive

-choose one or two drinks

-learn how much alcohol you can take to be under the limit (or zero BAC) at a given time.

JUST FOLLOW THESE CALCULATIONS AND DON’T EXCEED THE TIME THAT YOU’VE SET UP – THAT’S IT!

Also the app automatically determines your current location and BAC limits in accordance with the legislation of the country of stay, which is handy when traveling abroad (Internet connection not needed)

Play with the results:

-adjust alcoholic strength

-choose the size and type of drink containers (glasses, wineglasses, mugs, shots, etc., or the volume in ml) to get result in a habitual form

-adjust the balance of drinks you’ve chosen

Are you in doubt? Set low-risk calculation mode and the app will calculate the most safest results for you.

Regardless of the fact that the Alcohol Calculator gives a pretty accurate results, however it is better to avoid drinking before the trip!

To get accurate results your should specify your age, weight, height and gender. For your convenience the app is integrated with the HealhKit and can use in calculations your personal data from the HealthKit Store (if you allow such permission). The results of the calculations are approximate and should not be used to determine your ability to drive.

Download Drinking Calculator

Gif Me! Camera

Normally $1.99.

Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter too. — Features —

* Capture frames with camera

* Import photos from your album

* Import a video file

* Import a live photo

* Real time color filters

* Add a frame, text on the animation

* Stop motion or video mode

* Send by email

* Share on social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

* You can remove watermark in settings

* You can create stop motion, time lapse, slideshow or wiggle gifs

Download Gif Me! Camera

WorkBreaker

Normally $0.99.

WorkBreaker is a simple, but beautiful work timer, that will make you more productive and stay healthy with its highly customizable options! TOP FEATURES + Easily setup timers for work sessions, breaks and long breaks with innovative and easy-to-use controls

+ Get notified via local notifications with ambient sound effects

+ The today widget helps you to quickly access all important information from anywhere

+ Highly customizable: Individually set the duration for work sessions, breaks and long breaks

+ Decide after how many work sessions you want to take a long break

+ WorkBreaker is ideal for different productivity approaches such as the “52-17 method” or the “90-minute method” HEALTH AND PRODUCTIVITY BENEFITS + Harvard researchers found in a study with more than 90,000 participants that too much sitting drammitcally increases the risk of heart disease, strokes and cancer. Standing up regularly during work helps you to decrease these risks.

+ Working continuously on a task makes you lose focus. Taking short breaks helps you to heighten your concentration and think globally. (Harvard Business Review)

+ Breaks will help you to refocus, get rid of distractions, retain information, reevaluate your goals and make better decisions! (The New York Times Magazine)

+ Or simply use breaks for getting a coffee, eating a snack, taking a nap or physical exercising! SOME USE CASES FOR WORKBREAKER + Use WorkBreaker at school or college to be more productive while studying

+ Use WorkBreaker at work for standing up regularly to decrease health issue risks

+ Use WorkBreaker while working from home for doing exercises between work sessions

Download WorkBreaker

Mighty Block

Normally $0.99.

The Kingdom of Blockytop has been overrun by Blavos and his minions. Puzzle your way through the kingdom, defeating each henchman and restoring peace to the land. Launch matched blocks at the enemies to defeat them. Set up chain combos for greater damage and points. Don’t let pieces stack to the top, or it’s game over. Move and think fast to rack up high scores!

Download Mighty Block

Transcends

Normally $0.99.

Transcends is a success and motivation tool that helps all of us stay focused on our goals. With occasional reminders, it keeps us motivated to work towards accomplishing the goals. With so many distractions today and so much to do, it is difficult to remain focused on all of the things we want to accomplish in life. With Transcends, you can keep all of your goals organized, and devote time out of your day to work on the tasks that will help you achieve those goals. The task planner provides a timer and a way to track your progress. Working in sets of 30 minutes with a small break has been shown to be an effective technique for accomplishing tasks. Transcends keeps track of how many sets you have done. Transcends is a tool to help you take charge and accomplish your goals. I hope that these techniques will help you as much as it has helped me. Please let me know about your experience with the app. If you have an feedback, any at all I would love to hear it, because my goal is to create an enjoyable and productive experience. Thanks!

Download Transcends

EPIC AR BEAST WAR SIMULATOR

Normally $2.99.

Now you can play with your favourite animal battle simulator in AR! You can play it even in your own room, because this is a physics based AR battle simulation.

It has 13 kind of unit – you can choose between gorillas, leopards, buffaloes, hyenas, cheetahs, and dinosaurs. Be the best strategist and watch the beast’s skills level and force!

Get ready for this, because the battles will be bloody! Features:

-Fantastic round about AR area

-13 kind of units

-Lot of huge beast

-Local multiplayer

-Phisics based simulation

Download EPIC AR BEAST WAR SIMULATOR

FrameLapse Pro

Normally $0.99.

Make every moment of your life an instant moving picture.

Create stunning time-lapses and stop motion videos, and share them with your friends. – Change the frame interval

– Set a timer

– Front and back camera support

– Video frame rate

– Custom video duration

– Add text or stickers

– Stunning filters

– Stop motion with onion skin

– Import image sequences

– Import videos

– Use any song from your library as sound track of your video

– Share on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter and many others

– Create MP4 or GIF animation

– Intuitive interface You can create back-and-forth looped videos/gifs, stop-motion videos/gifs, jitter/wiggle videos/gifs, time lapse videos/gifs, slideshow videos/gifs

Download FrameLapse Pro

MCBackup – My Contact Backup

Normally $0.99.

MCXontact – My Contacts Backup is the easiest way to backup your contacts all from your phone without needing a computer or synchronization. You can backup all your contacts with a two touch and send them to yourself as a .vcf and .csv and share easily. You can also find Duplicate contacts and delete one them by swipe to delete. No limits for number of contacts for backup. it’s also save backup in internally. * Offline Backup. No need to sync to any server. Just share the backup file to yourself. IMPORTANT NOTE: After sharing backup file (*.vcf) to yourself, please check your sharing place it’s perfectly shared or not.

Download MCBackup – My Contact Backup

Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary

Normally $5.99.

Yomiwa is a fast and complete offline Japanese dictionary, including all modern features. Yomiwa also comes with powerful Character Recognition technology (OCR) which lets you translate Japanese into many target languages with your camera. The app displays a pop up with translations and definitions of single kanjis and words as soon as you point to Japanese characters with your iPhone or iPad. You can as well take a picture or pick one from your camera roll and navigate it to translate chosen characters. Yomiwa also has a built-in drawing feature for you to draw and translate Japanese characters on your touch-screen with very high accuracy. Features:

• A complete and powerful built-in dictionary with full informations about words, kanjis (on-yomi, kun-yomi, meaning, stroke order etc.) and example sentences. Available languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Hungarian, Dutch, Slovene, Swedish and Hungarian.

• Search definitions from any kind of input: Kanjis / Hiraganas / Katakanas / Romajis. You can search from Japanese words or from foreign words.

• A powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine which lets you translate Japanese characters with your camera or from your camera roll pictures

• Translation of words made of all types of Japanese characters (Kanji, Hiragana, Katakana)

• A proper names database (such as people names, places, locations…)

• Japanese pronunciation of words in roman letters (romaji) or hiragana / katakana.

• Draw characters on the screen to translate them and practice writing Japanese

• Read either horizontal or vertical Japanese text

• Build vocabulary lists of Japanese words and Kanjis (which you can share as files or text in may ways!)

• Get help from the user community by sharing pictures on the Yomiwa Wall. Yomiwa is perfect for:

• Use as a dictionary

• Read and understand Japanese text (newspaper, manga, books,…)

• Learn and study Japanese Kanjis (meaning, reading, drawing, writing)

• Translate Japanese words in everyday life situations

• Instant on-the-go translation when travelling in Japan

• Overcome the language barrier!

Download Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary