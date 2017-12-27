Best Buy and Target sell the Pixel 2 for $300 less

Christmas is usually a good excuse to get a new smartphone, especially a flagship device that’s more expensive. But if you haven’t bought one, you should know there’s a great Pixel 2 deal available right now from various retailers.

Before you get too excited, however, you should know there are plenty of compromises involved.

First of all, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones aren’t the Pixels we wanted. The two handsets were affected by various issues. Google fixed some of them, while others will be fixed in the future. If that’s not a dealbreaker for you, then you’ll probably want to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. After all, a $300 discount on either model sounds great, especially since you don’t have to trade-in your old smartphone.

But wait, there’s more. The deal is useful only if you’re okay with Verizon being your carrier for the following two years. You don’t have to sign a contract with the mobile operator, but the Pixel 2 deal is only good as long as you’re getting a device payment plan of 24 months. The $300 discount isn’t applied at purchase. Instead, it’s divided over the two years. The only way to take advantage of it is to stick with Verizon.

The Pixel 2 deal is available from Verizon, which launched it in retail stores about a month ago. But you can also get it online from the carrier. Furthermore, starting this week, Best Buy and Target have joined. The best part about it is that Target is willing to sweeten the deal, throwing in a $250 gift card with new lines of service or upgrades.

Check out the deal over at Best Buy and Target.