Pre-orders for the new Tesla Semi are exploding

The recently unveiled Tesla Semi may have been slightly overshadowed by the introduction of Tesla’s next-gen Roadster, but make no mistake about it, Tesla’s new semi-truck already seems to be a runaway hit. With the entry-level model boasting 300 miles of range and a more premium model featuring 500 miles of range, a wide array of companies have already placed pre-orders for the vehicle.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has been keeping a close eye on the Tesla Semi, and he writes in a new investor note that pre-orders for Tesla’s all-electric semi-truck may already be as high as 1,230.

“The game-changing capabilities and economics of the Tesla semi potentially set off separation between the technology leaders and the laggards among carriers, shippers, truck OEMs and suppliers,” Jonas said in a note obtained by Business Insider.

Indeed, the list of companies who have already placed orders for the Tesla Semi is filled with familiar names, including blue-chip companies such as Pepsi, Sysco, and Walmart. Specifically, Pepsi reportedly ordered 100 Tesla Semi trucks with Walmart committing to buy 15 units.

More recently, Tesla just secured its biggest reservation yet, with UPS reserving a whopping 125 units just this week.

“For more than a century, UPS has led the industry in testing and implementing new technologies for more efficient fleet operations. We look forward to expanding further our commitment to fleet excellence with Tesla,,” UPS CIO Juan Perez said in a press release.

“These groundbreaking electric tractors are poised to usher in a new era in improved safety, reduced environmental impact, and reduced cost of ownership,” Perez later added.