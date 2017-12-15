Our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system is back in stock and discounted again on Amazon

The AmpliFi HD (High-Density) Home Wi-Fi System went on sale for Black Friday, and we covered it a few times since it’s by far our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system. Unfortunately, so many of our readers wanted one that it sold out. Well, if you missed out on the chance to pick up an AmpliFi HD system a few weeks ago, we have good news: it’s back in stock and back on sale! This system outperforms everything else we tested in terms of range, reliability and data speeds, and it somehow costs less than most rival products even though they’re inferior.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page: