Verizon has a killer iPhone 8 deal just in time for Christmas

It’s been a tragically slow holiday season for smartphone deals thus far. Thanks to the late launch of the iPhone X and the success of the Galaxy Note 8, carriers haven’t had to fight to get consumers to upgrade this fall.

But with just a handful of shopping days left until Christmas, Verizon is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+.

The details of the deal are in line with other BOGOs we’ve seen before: you have to buy two phones, both from the same manufacturer, and both on 24-month device payment plans. You also have to activate a new line on Verizon’s unlimited plan, so this isn’t really a deal for anyone on a limited or prepaid data plan.

Once you’ve bought both phones, you’ll get bill credits for the second device spread out over 24 months. That means you have to stay with Verizon for two years, or you’ll lose the bill credits and your second phone won’t be “free” any more.

With the general lack of deals right now, it’s difficult to say no to a buy-one-get-one-free, especially when it’s on two of the hottest smartphones of the year. Just be sure that you want to tie yourself to Verizon for the forseeable future, since this is a two-year commitment.

The deal will be available online and in-store starting this Friday.