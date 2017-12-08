Download the huge ‘Pokemon Go’ Generation 3 update right now

Just two days after announcing that 50 new Pokemon from the Hoenn region would be making their way to the world of Pokemon Go, Niantic has released a new update for the game. If you ever played Pokemon Ruby or Sapphire, you should be familiar with most of these critters, including starters Mudkip, Torchic and Treecko.

The rollout of Generation 3 actually began over Halloween, as five Ghost-type Pokemon debuted in-game. There will be 135 new Pokemon in all this generation, but they’ll make their way into the game in waves, similar to how Niantic handled the introduction of Gen 2 back in February. But the new Pokemon are just a portion of the update.

In a blog post on Friday, Niantic said that the game is in the process of being updated to version 0.85.2 for Android and 1.55.1 for iOS devices. Here is the complete list of patch notes for the update, including dynamic weather:

50 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region can be caught.

Real-world weather conditions are now reflected in Map View, in battle, and when catching Pokémon.

Added a weather icon that can be tapped to highlight which Pokémon types are more likely to appear in the surrounding area and will be affected by current weather conditions.

Added the beta feature to create battle parties that allow Trainers to save teams of up to six Pokémon to take into Gym battles and Raid Battles.

Increased Pokémon Storage maximum to 1,500.

Updated the battle interface to include a dedicated button for performing a Charged Attack.

Various bug fixes and performance updates.

Your game should update automatically, but if you have never played before or deleted the app long ago and want to jump back in, you can download Pokemon Go on the App Store or Google Play.