Galaxy S8 comes in a hot new red color, but try as hard as you can to ignore it

The Galaxy S8 is one of the best Android phones you could buy right now, and it’s available in a brand new color, a Burgundy Red option that launched just in time for Christmas.

That said, the best thing you could do about it right now is to admire it from a distance and then forget it ever existed. That’s right, you should refrain from buying a Galaxy S8 at this point, especially if you ignored all those Galaxy S8 promotions that were available from various retailers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The main reason why you should ignore every Galaxy S8 flavor right now is, however, a more serious one. Reports say that Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will arrive a lot sooner than anticipated. Apparently, Samsung is looking to launch the handset at CES 2016 in early January, rather than late February, as it was the case every year except this year.

If these rumors are accurate, the Galaxy S9 may be available in stores as soon as February. And that’s why you shouldn’t buy the Galaxy S8 right now.

The Galaxy S9 will bring over a few notable features, including smaller bezels, an improved rear camera, and faster chips. It might not be the iPhone X rival some Samsung fans want, but it’ll certainly be better than the Galaxy S8 in every aspect.

So if you’re shopping for a high-end Android smartphone, you may as well wait a few more weeks. Even if you think the Galaxy S8 is good enough as it is, you should keep waiting. It’ll be even cheaper once the new model is available.

Finally, if you must have the Burgundy Red Galaxy S8 at all costs, you still can’t buy it right now unless you live in Korea or willing to travel there. According to Samsung, the red version will launch on November 28th in its home country, “before rolling out to select markets” that are yet to be named. As for a red Galaxy S9 option, I wouldn’t expect it anytime soon, considering how Samsung does these things.