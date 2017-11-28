No iPhone X deals, no problem: Apple still sold 6 million last weekend

The latest iPhone is usually a hot Black Friday item, but this isn’t a usual iPhone year. Apple launched three new iPhones this year, including two iPhone 8 flavors that launched in late September as expected, and the highly anticipated iPhone X that only hit stores in early November.

That’s why, when it comes to iPhone Black Friday deals, the best you could hope for was iPhone 8 promos and discounts — retailers and carriers delivered that. The iPhone X, on the other hand, was sold out through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Apple is far from meeting demand.

But that doesn’t mean the iPhone X wasn’t one of the best-sold products during this year’s Black Friday season.

According to a report from Rosenblatt seen by Street Insider , Apple sold some iPhone X units over the Black Friday weekend, or 40% of total iPhone X sales to date. The same analysts say Apple sold 15 million iPhone X phones since launching the handset on November 3rd. Obviously, these numbers can’t be verified at this time, as Apple has not shared any sales numbers. The company did say that it’s working hard to increase production, and Rosenblatt thinks Apple is now making some 3 million units every week, with production to increase to 4 million in December.

Of the two storage options available for the iPhone X, the 256GB model saw twice more orders as the cheapest 64GB model, which can only be good news for Apple. The 64GB iPhone X retails for $999, while the 256GB version sells for $1,149 — that’s great news for the iPhone’s average selling price, which should go up significantly.

The report estimates that Apple will sell 30 million iPhone X units during the Christmas quarter, for a total of 80 million combined iPhone units during the period