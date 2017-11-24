For the third and final time this year, Black Friday 2017 has arrived! How can Black Friday happen three times in one year? The answer is simple: first, Sunday kicked off the Black Friday sale week. Then Thanksgiving Day marked the start of every retailer’s official Black Friday 2017 sale. Now it’s Friday, so today is actually Black Friday. Get it?
Good. Now that all that’s done with, we can get to the good stuff. If you followed the action in our Black Friday 2017 Hub yesterday, you’ve already scored huge savings on a ton of popular products spanning just about every category you can think of, from wireless speakers and smart home gadgets to beds. Yes, even beds! The fun continues today, obviously, and you’ll find more of the same all day long from our talented BGR Deals team.
Just as one final reminder for the many of you who have been shopping Black Friday deals all week long, don’t panic if you see something on sale now for less than you paid earlier in the week. Just contact the customer service department from whichever retailer you purchased the item from and they’ll issue you a partial refund for the difference.
With all that out of the way, let’s dive into the best Black Friday 2017 deals from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. You’ll find them all laid out below and split up into categories. We’ll be updating this list all day long so be sure to check back often, and stick to our Black Friday 2017 Hub for the rest of the action.
TVs
- Samsung Electronics UN40M5300A 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV: $269.99 (reg. $367.99)
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- Hisense H9D Plus-Series 55″-Class HDR UHD Smart ULED TV: $699.99 (reg. $1,299.99)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Sony KD60X690E 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $648.00 (reg. $1299.99)
- Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,498.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- LG Electronics OLED65B7A 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,296.99 (reg. $2699.99)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
- LG – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 (reg. $1,499.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
Streaming Media
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.00 (reg. $69.99)
- Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (reg $39.99)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $25.00 (reg. $35.00)
Wireless Speakers
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $50 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker: $449.99 (reg. $499.99)
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV: $539.99 (reg. $599.99)
- Amazon All-New Echo: $79.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo (1st Generation): $69.99 (reg. $164.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Vantrue V4.2 bluetooth speaker with 24 hours playtime: $49.99 with code RVLXUK3S
- AUKEY SK-M31 Mini Bluetooth Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $19.12 with code AUKBF013
- AUKEY SK-M30 Eclipse Wireless Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $36.99 with code AUKBF014
- AUKEY SK-M12 SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker w/ 30-Hour Playtime: $32.99 with code AUKBF015
- AUKEY SK-S1 Bluetooth Stereo Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $39.99 with code AUKBF016
- AUKEY SK-A6 AudioLink Wi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker: $74.69 with code AUKBF017
Home Theater and Home Audio
- Nebula Mars Portable Cinema: $449.99 with coupon code P1NEBULA (reg. $599.99)
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar with Bluetooth: $148.00 (reg. $279.99)
- Sony HT-MT300 Powerful Mini Sound bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $198.00 (reg. $348.00)
- Sony CT800 Powerful sound bar with 4K HDR: $298.00 (reg. $499.00)
- AmazonBasics 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar: $49.99 (reg. $69.99)
- TaoTronics Updated 36W Sound Bar: $62.99 (reg. $79.99)
- AmazonBasics 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $74.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System: $299.00 (reg. $449.95)
- Samsung HW-M450/ZA 2.1 Channel Soundbar: $157.99 (reg. 279.99)
- Samsung HW-M550 3.1 Channel 340 Watt Wireless Audio Soundbar: $217.99 (reg. $379.99)
Headphones
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53 (reg. $33.99)
- Ghostek EarShot Headphones: $29.95 (reg. $49.95)
- Ghostek Silencer Earbuds: $29.95 (reg. $49.95)
- Ghostek soDrop 2 Premium Bluetooth Headphones: $59.95 (reg. $79.95)
- Ghostek Cannon Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $79.95 (reg. $99.95)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
- Apple AirPods: $150 (reg. $159)
- Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: $49.00 (reg. $99.00)
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones: $128.00 (reg. $198.00)
- Sony WH1000XM2 Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: $298.00 (reg. $349.99)
- Sony MDR1000X/B Premium Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth Headphone: $348.00 (reg. $399.00)
Smart Home
- Save up to 50% on robot vacuums
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $139.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $148.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $49.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit: $59.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $31.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- Wemo Light Switch: $29,99 (reg. $47.66)
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug: $20.00 (reg. $34.99)
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor: $199.00 (reg. $249.00)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect: $249.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Anova Smartphone-Connected Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $119.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- ECOVACS Slim Neo Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $139.98 (reg. $249.98)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $149.98 (reg. $299.00)
- ECOVACS Deebot M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $169.98 (reg. $319.98)
- ECOVACS WINBOT 850 Automatic Window Cleaning Robot: $249.98 (reg. $449.99)
- iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum: $269.99 (reg. $374.99)
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity: $274.99 (reg. $374.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub: $49.00 (reg. $99.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor: $19.99 (reg. $39.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor: $29.00 (reg. $39.99)
- Arlo Pro Add-On Camera: $167.49 (reg. $189.99)
- Arlo by Netgear Security Cameras – 3 HD Cameras Security System: $199.99 (reg. $449.99)
Tablets and E-readers
- Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $89.99 (reg. $119.99)
- All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa: $49.99
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa: $79.99
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $99.99 (reg. $149.99)
Computing
- Save on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Detachable Laptops
- Up to 40% Off PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops, Components, and more
- Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives
- Save up to 33% on select ASUS products
- Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products
- 22% off every Roccat gaming PC accessory on Amazon with coupon code 22ROCCATBFCM
Gaming
- Nintendo Switch: $299.00
- Nintendo Galaxy-Style 3DS XL Gaming System: $179.00 (reg. $199.96)
- Valve Steam Link: $4.99 (reg. $49.99)
- PlayStation VR – Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $299.00 (reg. $399.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Console – Destiny 2 Bundle: $349.99 (reg. $449.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB Console: $189.00 (reg. $279.99)
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System: $349.00 (reg. $399.00)
- PlayStation Plus one year membership
- Xbox Live Gold one year membership
Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Alta HR: $99.00 (reg. $149.95)
- Fitbit Charge 2: $99.00 (reg. $149.95)
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch: $149.00 (reg. $199.95)
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch with $50 gift card: $299.00 ($50 savings)
Dash Cams
- Vantrue X1 Full HD 1080P 1920×1080 Dash Cam 170° Wide Angle: $66.99 with code NFT9Z5YL
- Vantrue N3 Mirror 1080P Touch Screen Dual Dash Cam with Rearview Camera: $89.99 with code PIJHLECE
- Vantrue N2 Pro Dual 1080P Dash Cam with Infrared lights: $159.99 with code WO63OASJ
- Vantrue X1 Pro 2.5K Dash Cam Super HD 1440p 2560×1440 Dash Cam: $99.99 with code V7RKXLCD
- Vantrue N2 1080P Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear: $109.99 with code LSGDC9KN
- Vantrue R3 2K 1296P Dash Cam: $82.49 with code D29TI5YE
Other
- DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone: $398.00 (reg. $499.00)
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone: $809.00 (reg. $999.00)
- Dyson DC34 Bagless Cordless Hand Vacuum: $99.00 (reg. $169.00)
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: $249.00 ($349.99)
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Plus Allergy: $449.99 ($699.99)
- Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: $149.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush: $184.98 (reg. $219.99)
- Keurig K55 K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $67.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Keurig K575 K-Cup Coffee Maker: $127.99 (reg. $179.99)
- Up to 40% Off Select Furniture, Mattresses, & Area Rugs
- Save up to 30% on Beauty and Grooming