It’s finally time to ditch the word “early” when discussing Black Friday 2017 sales, because Black Friday has officially begun! No, it’s not actually Friday yet and there’s still a ton of turkey that needs to be consumed, but Black Friday sales now encompass the four-day period from Thanksgiving Day straight through to Sunday. The sales don’t stop there, of course, because Cyber Monday is the very next day, and online retailers continue their Cyber Week sales all week long. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, bargain hunters, because the Black Friday 2017 sales happening right now are definitely the stars of the show.
In this post, we’re going to run through the 10 best online Black Friday sales you can shop right now, including all the top retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, eBay, and more. We’ll also point out some of the hottest deals from each retailer since there are so many killer sales happening right now. But first, one important note: remember that if you made any purchases earlier this week in all the sales leading up to Black Friday and you see that a price has dropped, get in touch with customer service and you’ll get a partial refund for the difference. It only takes a few minutes, and every dollar counts.
With that out of the way, let’s dive into the best Black Friday 2017 sales happening right now. And don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday 2017 deals master list for a single-page roundup of all of Black Friday’s best deals.
Amazon
Amazon is the king of online retail, so it makes sense that the nation’s top e-tailer would also be king of Black Friday. You’ll find some absolutely insane bargains on products from nearly every category imaginable on Amazon. Here are some examples:
- Save up to 30% on select SanDisk memory products
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $50 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $139.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $148.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $71.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $39.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.00 (reg. $69.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53 (reg. $33.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
- Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $89.99 (reg. $119.99)
- DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone: $381.17 (reg. $499.00)
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone: $809.00 (reg. $999.00)
Let’s not forget 4K TVs!
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,498.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- LG Electronics OLED65B7A 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,296.99 (reg. $2699.99)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
That’s just a small taste. Want to see what else Amazon has in store? Follow the link below.
Walmart
Next to Amazon, Walmart is definitely the second-most hotly anticipated sale each and every Black Friday. This year, Wally World most certainly does not disappoint. Here are some examples of Walmart’s sales:
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $847.99 ($1,099.99)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Home Mini – Chalk: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- VIZIO 32″ 5.1 Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0): $139.00 (reg. $198.00)
- Arlo by Netgear Security Cameras – 3 HD Cameras Security System: $199.99 (reg. $449.99)
- Xbox One S (500GB): $189.00
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00
- Braun Series 7 790cc-4 ($30 Rebate Available) Foil Electric Shaver Bundle: $129.95 (reg. $269.97)
Shop the full Walmart sale at the link below.
Walmart Black Friday 2017 sale
Best Buy
And now, to complete the trifecta, we have Best Buy. You know the nation’s top electronics retailer brings the heat each and every year for Black Friday, and 2017 is no different. You’ll find a small taste below, and note the insane prices on monster 4K TVs.
- Sony – 60″ Class (60″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $599.99 (reg. $999.99)
- LG – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 (reg. $1,499.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $25.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Save $220 on Select Beats Studio Wireless Headphones
- Microsoft – Xbox One S 500GB Console – White: $189.99 (reg. $279.99)
Want to see what else Best Buy has in store? Follow the link below.
Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale
Target
Following quite closely behind the big three in terms of anticipation is Target, which has some fantastic deals lined up for Black Friday 2017.
- VIZIO 28″ 2.0 Sound Bar – Black (SB2820n-E0): $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Samsung 2.1 HW-K36 Sound Bar with 130W Wireless Sub – Black: $109.99
- Google Home – White (4658762): $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini: $20.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.49)
- Sony Blu-ray Disc Player with Wi-Fi – Black (BDPS3700): $49.99 (reg. $119.99)
- Samsung 49″ UHD – 49MU6290: $429.99
- LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 55UJ6300: $499.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV – 58MU6100: $649.99
- iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuuming Robot – R614020: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
Check out Target’s complete sale by following the link below.
eBay
Rounding out our top-5 is eBay, which has about a bazillion great deals lined up for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and the weekend. Also, eBay will price match just about any first-party deal out there (so will Walmart, Best Buy, and others of course). Here are some of the deals eBay has going right now:
- Apple AirPods: $150 (reg. $159)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console: $169.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Dyson SV04 V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $179.99 (reg. $499.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Parrot Mini Drone Jumping Sumo RC Vehicle with Wide-Angle Camera: $21.99 (reg. $159.99)
Shop the rest of eBay’s sale using the link below.
The Rest of the Best
The five Black Friday sales listed above are clearly the hottest online sales of the season, but there are five more big names that follow closely behind. You’ll find them all below.