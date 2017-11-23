It’s finally time to ditch the word “early” when discussing Black Friday 2017 sales, because Black Friday has officially begun! No, it’s not actually Friday yet and there’s still a ton of turkey that needs to be consumed, but Black Friday sales now encompass the four-day period from Thanksgiving Day straight through to Sunday. The sales don’t stop there, of course, because Cyber Monday is the very next day, and online retailers continue their Cyber Week sales all week long. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, bargain hunters, because the Black Friday 2017 sales happening right now are definitely the stars of the show.

In this post, we’re going to run through the 10 best online Black Friday sales you can shop right now, including all the top retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, eBay, and more. We’ll also point out some of the hottest deals from each retailer since there are so many killer sales happening right now. But first, one important note: remember that if you made any purchases earlier this week in all the sales leading up to Black Friday and you see that a price has dropped, get in touch with customer service and you’ll get a partial refund for the difference. It only takes a few minutes, and every dollar counts.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into the best Black Friday 2017 sales happening right now. And don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday 2017 deals master list for a single-page roundup of all of Black Friday’s best deals.

Amazon

Amazon is the king of online retail, so it makes sense that the nation’s top e-tailer would also be king of Black Friday. You’ll find some absolutely insane bargains on products from nearly every category imaginable on Amazon. Here are some examples:

Let’s not forget 4K TVs!

That’s just a small taste. Want to see what else Amazon has in store? Follow the link below.

Amazon Black Friday 2017 sale

Walmart

Next to Amazon, Walmart is definitely the second-most hotly anticipated sale each and every Black Friday. This year, Wally World most certainly does not disappoint. Here are some examples of Walmart’s sales:

Shop the full Walmart sale at the link below.

Walmart Black Friday 2017 sale

Best Buy

And now, to complete the trifecta, we have Best Buy. You know the nation’s top electronics retailer brings the heat each and every year for Black Friday, and 2017 is no different. You’ll find a small taste below, and note the insane prices on monster 4K TVs.

Want to see what else Best Buy has in store? Follow the link below.

Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale

Target

Following quite closely behind the big three in terms of anticipation is Target, which has some fantastic deals lined up for Black Friday 2017.

Check out Target’s complete sale by following the link below.

Target Black Friday 2017 sale

eBay

Rounding out our top-5 is eBay, which has about a bazillion great deals lined up for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and the weekend. Also, eBay will price match just about any first-party deal out there (so will Walmart, Best Buy, and others of course). Here are some of the deals eBay has going right now:

Shop the rest of eBay’s sale using the link below.

eBay Black Friday 2017 sale

The Rest of the Best

The five Black Friday sales listed above are clearly the hottest online sales of the season, but there are five more big names that follow closely behind. You’ll find them all below.