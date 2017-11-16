The Galaxy S9 release date should be just 3 months away

The barrage of Galaxy S9 rumors continues with a report that says the next Samsung flagship will launch earlier than Galaxy S8.

But, at the same time, the report says the phone will launch just when we’d expect it to arrive.

A few days ago, an Italian tipster who posts Samsung leaks on Twitter said the Galaxy S9 will come early, with iPhone X tricks in tow. He did not define what “early” means, but I explained at the time that it’ll all be relative to Samsung’s previous launches.

The Galaxy S8 was unveiled in late March, about a month later than expected. Samsung postponed the MWC 2017 launch to deal with the fallout of the Galaxy Note 7 recall debacle and ensure the safety of the next flagship.

But the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6 that preceded it were both unveiled at MWC, in Spain, which takes place every year in late February.

According to India Today, which doesn’t say where it sourced its information from, the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled at MWC 2018. Specifically, Samsung’s announcement should take place on February 25th, a day before MWC kicks off.

If accurate, that would mean the Galaxy S9 will indeed hit stores earlier than the Galaxy S8. But it’ll all be a regular schedule for Samsung’s Galaxy S line, which returned to MWC in 2015 when Samsung launched the first beautiful, well-built model in the series.

India Today points out that Samsung did not release an official statement on the matter, but “may do so in the days to come.” I’d be shocked to see Samsung reveal the date of its Galaxy S9 presser so soon, so take everything with an appropriate amount of salt.