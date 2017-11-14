Act surprised: OnePlus phones have a hidden backdoor

This is not a good year for OnePlus, as the Chinese smartphone maker had to put several fires out. The most recent issue concerned user privacy, as OnePlus has been found to collect too much data from its phones, the kind of user-identifiable information no smartphone maker should get.

A new report shows that all OnePlus phones that are in use right now, including the OnePlus 5, have a program installed that can be used to root the handset. It’s just like having a backdoor in your phone, which could be used by other apps for spying purposes.

Unlike the user data collection issue, this new PR headache might not be entirely OnePlus’s fault. But it certainly doesn’t look good for the company. Either the firm left the app inside the operating system willingly, fully knowing what it can do, or it did it by mistake. The latter offers OnePlus a plausible excuse, but it also implies there’s a lack of quality assurance testing when it comes to its software. #NeverSettle I guess.

The application is called Engineer Mode and it was discovered by developer Elliot Alderson

who was able to reverse-engineer it to root the handset. According to Android Police, the app is installed on the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 5.

So yes, if you send the command: adb shell am start -n https://t.co/yYfeX14Ioj.engineeringmode/.qualcomm.DiagEnabled –es "code" "password" with the correct code you can become root! — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) November 13, 2017

The app’s primary purpose is to test the phones during manufacturing and make sure the device is working correctly, but the app isn’t then wiped from the phone. That appears to be a massive security issue, as hackers may find ways to use it to gain access to OnePlus handsets.

What’s also disconcerting is that OnePlus did not know about it, at least according to this tweet from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei:

Thanks for the heads up, we're looking into it. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 13, 2017

Alderson did say on Twitter that the app is made by Qualcomm, but customized by OnePlus.

<Thread> Hey @OnePlus! I don't think this EngineerMode APK must be in an user build…🤦‍♂️

This app is a system app made by @Qualcomm and customised by @OnePlus. It's used by the operator in the factory to test the devices. pic.twitter.com/lCV5euYiO6 — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) November 13, 2017

Here’s how to find it on your phone:

Once again this app is a system app made by @Qualcomm. So possibly a lot of @Qualcomm based phones are affected. Can you open Settings -> Apps -> Menu -> Show system apps and search EngineerMode in the list to check? If you find the app reply to this tweet with your device model — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) November 14, 2017

The developer will release an app in the PlayStore that will let you root your OnePlus handset. That should be great news for those Android savvy users who want to root their devices.

I will publish an application on the PlayStore to root your @OnePlus device in the next hours — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) November 13, 2017

But that’s just the byproduct of a security issue that OnePlus needs to address as soon as possible, especially considering that it’s getting ready to launch a brand new OnePlus handset.