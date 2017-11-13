Roku’s Black Friday deals are the perfect way to cut the cord this year

For many, the idea of cutting the cord is appealing, but the prospect of actually taking that leap is still a bit frightening. That’s why we felt it necessary to bring Roku’s Black Friday deals to your attention. After all, if you’re going to cancel cable, you need something to stream shows and movies on. Roku’s discounted devices will let you do just that.

Starting on Wednesday, November 22nd at 9:01 PM PT, Roku will slash the price of its Roku Streaming Stick+ from $69.99 to $49.99. The offer will run through Monday, November 27th at 11:59 PM PT while supplies last.

Along with the ability to stream 4K and HDR video, the Streaming Stick+ also has 4x the wireless range of the original Streaming Stick and comes with a new voice remote in the box. The 4K streaming device was already a great deal at $70, so if you’re in the market for a media streamer, you can’t go wrong with this one at $50.

Additionally, for consumers with older TVs, the Walmart-exclusive Roku Express+ (which features both composite and HDMI ports) will be on sale for Black Friday. Roku TV models will be on sale at various retailers as well.

Finally, anyone who purchases and activates a Roku device between now and January 7th, 2018 will be eligible for a free month of any DirecTV Now package. With the Gotta Have It package, users can stream over 120 live channels, including local networks, sports, news, and a wide variety of popular cable channels. Once you activate your Roku device, you will receive a promo code via email that you can redeem for your free month.