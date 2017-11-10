For as exciting as it is to get your hands on a brand new iPhone, nothing can turn that excitement into disappointment faster than a faulty device. Alas, a small number of iPhone X owners have noticed that their shiny new devices are exhibiting a green vertical line on the right side of the display. Though the problem doesn’t appear to be widespread, we’ve seen complaints about it sprout up on Twitter and on Apple’s own support forums.

According to one Twitter user, who first experienced the issue earlier this week, the green line is ever-present and does not go away even when the device is restarted. Incidentally, the Apple Support twitter account responded to the tweet promptly and we can only assume that the issue is being looked into as we speak.

The tweet in question can be seen below.

@AppleSupport my iPhone X already has an issue.There is a green bar along the right hand side of the phone.Restart doesn’t fix. Known issue? pic.twitter.com/Hp3HKhVMfs — mix0mat0sis (@mix0mat0sis) November 7, 2017

Unfortunately, this user isn’t alone and another example of the issue can be seen below.

My new #iPhoneX appears a green line on the screen😂, and the faceID can’t recognize me when I with glasses.@Apple @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/Fgj5fg9v2x — Lejia Peng (@fanguy9412) November 6, 2017

Curiously, one person encountering the problem had a vertical green line appear on the left side of his iPhone X display instead of the right.

Same thing happened to mine but opposite side pic.twitter.com/OnoWDZcdqT — MACinCLE (@MacinCLE) November 6, 2017

Linegate? Greengate? Let’s hope not. The issue only appears to be impacting a small group of iPhone X users, which is why threads on the issue on Reddit and Apple support pages are relatively small. Regardless, the last thing anyone wants to experience after forking down $1,000+ for a new phone is a faulty device that requires a full-on replacement, especially given that iPhone X supply is still lagging behind demand.

Lastly, MacRumors notes that “Apple has been replacing affected iPhone X units free of charge, according to customers who contacted the company.”