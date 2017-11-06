Top Apple insider says two new iPhone X successors will be released next year

We’re less than a week removed from the launch of the iPhone X, which means it’s just about time that we start wildly speculating about next year’s iPhone models. The response to the iPhone X has been largely positive, but as this is a new fork in the road for Apple in terms of design, there are going to be issues and compromises that will take another generation or two to solve. And today, we got a hint about one of the improvements Apple will make in 2018.

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that 2018’s iPhone models will feature “more complex” metal frames and casing in order to improve the quality of data transmission.

“Orders for 2H18F iPhones are market focus; both Catcher and Casetek have won new orders,” said Kuo in the note. “We believe the metal frame of 2H18F iPhone models will be composed of more parts (iPhone X has four parts) for improving data transmission quality. We believe Apple will need more metal frame and casing assembly capacity and new suppliers because of more complex metal frame design and casing assembly, while models equipped with AMOLED and stainless steel metal frame will increase to two (vs. only one — iPhone X — in 2H17). We expect Catcher will obtain stainless steel metal frame and casing assembly orders. If Casetek can pass certification in late 4Q17 or early 1Q18, it also may win aluminum metal frame and casing assembly orders.”

Kuo notes that Apple will offer two iPhone models with OLED displays next year, another sign that we’ll see a follow-up to the iPhone X as well as an iPhone X Plus in 2018. Previously, Kuo reported that next year’s iPhones will all be equipped with Face ID, as Touch ID will be permanently phased out.