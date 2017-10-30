Your iPhone X may be delivered even sooner than expected

Not everyone was lucky enough on Friday to get away with a November 3rd delivery date for their iPhone X preorders, and it took only a few minutes for shipping estimates to slip to 2-3 weeks. The dropped even more soon after that, reaching the current 5-6 weeks estimates that you might get right now on Apple’s online store.

The good news is that Apple and its partners are already shipping the iPhone X, which means early buyers will get it next Friday. However, there’s great news for everyone else, as it looks like they’re going to get the iPhone X sooner than expected.

iPhone X buyers who had mid-November delivery dates took to Reddit to reveal their estimates went up from mid-November to November 3rd. MacRumors also has a report out, complete with screenshots that show delivery, that shows the same 1-2 weeks improvement.

Getting the iPhone X on November 10th or 17th wasn’t as bad as mid-December. But it’s still great to see improved delivery dates.

It’s unclear what caused the change. Maybe Apple is finally able to increase iPhone X production. Perhaps the company was more conservative with its launch stock estimates considering the phone launches in some 55 markets and territories at the same time. Maybe Apple is really pushing its own deliveries making sure that more iPhone X units reach the US and other regions of the world from where they’re made in China.

Whatever the case, if Apple is already improving deliveries, it probably means that those people who have to wait until December to get theirs might get it in time after all.

If you’ve ordered an iPhone X, you can check the status of your order on Apple.com. If you’re confirmed to get the phone on November 3rd, then keep checking your email. Some carriers are already sending out notifications that the iPhone X is in transit, complete with tracking information.