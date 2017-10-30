iOS 11.2 beta 1 is available for download right now

The first developer beta of iOS 11.2 has been released, just days before the iPhone X officially hits the streets. The download is 1.95GB for anyone already on the latest iOS 11.1 developer beta. We’re still looking through the release notes to find out what’s new, but a good guess right now is that this update will bring Apple Pay Cash to developers, ahead of a general roll-out in a few weeks.

Anyone with the developer profile installed on their compatible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch has access to iOS 11.2 beta 1 beginning immediately. To update to the new version over the air (OTA), simply open the Settings app on your iOS device and navigate to General > Software Update. There, you’ll find iOS 11.2 beta 1 ready and waiting. If you’re old school, you can also download the new beta through iTunes on your desktop or laptop computer.

Most of the incremental changes to iOS 11 have already been released in the iOS 11.1 beta. We’ve already seen all the new emoji and most new features, so Apple Pay Cash is the only big iOS 11 surprise that we’re still waiting for.

Apple also says that there are the usual bug fixes present in iOS 11.2 beta 1, which should help anyone who’s trying to use a normal device on the beta channel. If you’re not on the developer beta channel, updates should be coming to the public beta in a matter of days.

Wondering which devices are compatible with iOS 11.2 beta 1? Here’s the complete list: