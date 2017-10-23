Google Pixel 2 XL goes up against an iPhone 8 Plus in new drop test video

With the iPhone X release still about two weeks away, it may be a while before we get to see how Apple’s true flagship iPhone stacks up against the competition. In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with the iPhone 8 Plus, a compelling device in its own right. Though not as dramatic an upgrade as the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 Plus does offer some intriguing improvements relative to last year’s iPhone 7 Plus, and even better, it’s available in stores today. In stark contrast, initial supply of the iPhone X, as you’ve likely heard by now, will be extremely limited at launch.

All that said, the folks over at PhoneBuff recently decided to see how Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus matched up against the Google Pixel 2 XL in a series of drop tests. What makes the match-up particularly intriguing is that while Apple is traditionally heralded for its build quality, Apple’s iPhone 8 models allegedly take things to the next level. As Apple boasts on its website, the iPhone 8 Plus features the “most durable glass” to ever be included on a smartphone. And as we noted previously, Apple’s iPhone 8 webpage reads: “The front and back feature custom glass with a 50 percent deeper strengthening layer. A new steel substructure and a stronger, aerospace‑grade 7000 Series aluminum band provide additional reinforcement.”

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of bad press surrounding Google’s new Pixel smartphones. Aside from complaints about the display, word recently surfaced that some Pixel 2 XL owners are experiencing screen burn-in. Apparently reports have been significant enough to prompt Google to look into the issue.

With the respective introductions out of the way, it’s time to get this drop-test party started. The video starts off with a back drop, and while both phones remain operational, the iPhone 8 Plus’ rear glass shatters. When dropped on their displays, both phones experience shattered screens, though the damage looked noticeably worse on the Pixel 2 XL.

As with most drop test experiments, the drops become higher and more precarious as the video plays on. Make sure to check out the full drop test below