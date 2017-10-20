Google will reimburse you for the Pixel 2 if you overpaid at its pop-up store

Google launched the first-gen Pixel last year, killing the Nexus family in the process, in a bid to reinvent its smartphones and focus on premium products. A year later, the Pixel 2 models are still high-end Android handsets running the latest version of Android and selling for iPhone-like prices.

For some inexplicable reason, Google started selling the phones on Thursday at pop-up stores for an extra $30 on top of the sticker price. That’s simply unacceptable for consumers, but Google will fix it.

Don’t get me wrong, Google is free to set whatever prices it wants for its products and services. Just like everyone else. It’s up to the buyer to decide whether the product is worth it. But charging extra money after those prices are official is ludicrous.

It was The Verge that discovered the issue at Google pop-up stores in New York City. All Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL models were marked up by $30, which did not account for tax or activation fees.

Google, however, reached out to The Verge to address the matter, saying that it was “an error, which is now fixed.” That’s all Google said about the price issue, but at least it promised that it will reimburse customers who paid the extra fee.

The good news is that there seems to be plenty of Pixel 2 stock at these pop-up retail locations. So if you’re looking to try before you buy and Verizon stores aren’t enough, try searching for Google’s stores. By the way, the Google phones sold in these shops are also sold by Verizon resellers.