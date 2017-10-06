Google showed the world this week that it fully intends to become the next Apple. Whether or not the company can succeed remains to be seen. Android became the success it is today thanks to Google’s partnerships with other companies, Samsung in particular. But now Google apparently wants to move toward a future where Android phones offer a much tighter experience. Specifically, Google wants everyone to have a Pixel phone.

With its new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google showcased what it envisions as the ideal Android smartphone experience (within the confines of available technology, of course). By taking control of the hardware and software, Google is able to offer a more cohesive and comprehensive user experience. Google doesn’t yet design its own silicon or other components like Apple does, but the company certainly seems to be heading in the same direction as Apple, and the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the closest Google has come so far.

Since Google’s aim is clearly to follow in Apple’s footsteps, what do hardcore Apple fans think about the company’s new Pixel 2 smartphones? Let’s find out.

In a lengthy thread in the Apple subreddit on Reddit, Apple fans shared their thoughts earlier this week on Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. There were 867 comments at the time of this writing so we didn’t read them all, but we combed through the top-voted comments to get a good idea of what Apple fans think.

Two of the top three comments in the thread point out the hypocrisy that countless Apple (and Google) fans have been talking about ever since Google’s press conference this past Wednesday. In 2016 when Apple removed the dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack from its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Google had a field day making fun of Apple’s new iPhones. One short year later, Google followed Apple’s lead and copied the move.

“I’m so glad Google had the courage to make fun of Apple for ditching the headphone jack and then copy that move one year later,” Reddit user tgfoo wrote.

Moving past the comments about the Pixel 2’s lack of a headphone jack, the general consensus seems to be that Apple fans are unimpressed. Many acknowledge that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL appear to be nice phones, but they don’t see anything special about the new pure Android phones.

Perhaps a user named CoherentBeam said it best: “‘Meh,'” he wrote. “Not terrible, not groundbreaking.”

Many users also acknowledge that the software features look quite impressive, but they’re not terribly fond of the hardware designs. “If I was to get an Android phone, the Pixel 2 would be my choice. That being said, the design is quite off-putting,” cjohn4043 wrote. “The camera and the assistant would be nice to have, but there’s nothing that would make me want to switch from the Apple ecosystem. I’m also kinda surprised how expensive the XL 2 turns out to be. $950 for 128GB when the 8 Plus has 256 at that price point.”

You can check out the full thread right here.