The Pixel 2 will copy a signature feature from 2015’s iPhone 6s

After months of rumors and speculation, Google will unveil its new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handsets during a press conference on Wednesday. We already know almost everything there is to know about the two devices thanks to the flurry of leaks we always see ahead of Nexus and Pixel launches.

But there still might be some surprises left when it comes to software. Like this iPhone 6s signature feature that Google apparently decided to steal for the Pixel 2.

Called Motion Photo, the new Pixel 2 feature in question is Google’s own take on Live Photos. Apple introduced the feature two years ago, as it served two purposes. First, it was a brand new camera feature, which is what’s expected from every new iPhone release. Second, it served as a way to showcase 3D Touch, the new tech introduced on the iPhone 6s.

According to xda-developers, motion photos will behave just like Live Photos, allowing users to capture both video and a photo at the same time.

“When motion is on, each photo you take could include a short video before and after the shot. The video may be included when you share the photo,” the feature’s description’s reads. It’s unclear how Google will replicate the 3D Touch activation.

The second new camera feature the Pixel 2 will introduce is a face touch-up feature that will automatically clean up blemishes and skin imperfections when taking a selfie. Yes, other smartphone makers already have such beautification features built right into the selfie camera, but now Google will as well.

Google’s Pixel 2 event is scheduled for Wednesday, at which point Google should reveal all the new camera tricks of its new phones.