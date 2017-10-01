‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9 premiere: How to watch it tonight for free

One of the greatest comedy television series of all time returns tonight on HBO. After a six year hiatus, Larry David decided to return to Curb Your Enthusiasm once again, with 10 new episodes for us to cherish and enjoy. David has been somewhat tight-lipped about what will transpire this season, especially following the cliffhanger at the end of season 8, but the good news is that we’re just a few hours away from finding out on the season premiere.

If you want to watch the first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9, you can do so tonight at 10 PM ET. But even if you don’t have an HBO subscription, there are still multiple ways that you can tune in without paying.

Option #1: Amazon gives Prime members the ability to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99 per month through Amazon Channels, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. If Prime Video is your primary streaming service, this is a no-brainer.

Option #2: Like Amazon, Hulu gives all of its subscribers the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99 per month, but gives them the first month for free. If you’re already paying for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plan, or signed up for Hulu’s live TV offering, don’t pass this opportunity up.

Option #3: Another way to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you use, you should be able to watch the new episode.

Option #4: Finally, if you’re a student, over 70 colleges offer free access to HBO Go. Check and see if your college is on the list, and if it is, head over to HBOGO.com, choose Sign In in the upper-right corner and find your college at the bottom of the “All Providers” list. Some restrictions may apply, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to watch the entirety of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 without lifting a finger.