We found an easier way to get Twitter’s new 280-character limit

So, unless you’re wise enough to have disposed of all social media and moved to a cave upstate, you’ve probably heard that Twitter is experimenting with a new 280-character tweet limit. Unfortunately, Twitter has only granted the power to a random sample of select users — at least natively.

We already saw a Github script to get around Twitter’s restrictions, and now someone has packaged that code into a simple bookmark. All you need is a tiny Javascript widget and about 20 seconds of your time.

Juliette Pretot, a web developer, has managed to put together a work-around using TweetDeck and a small piece of Javascript. She outlines the process in her post, but basically, all you have to do is add a bookmark to your bar, go to TweetDeck (a third-party Twitter client), click on the bookmark, and then use TweetDeck to compose and post your tweet. It’ll then show up on Twitter just like normal:

bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've won bernie would've wo — Chris Mills (@chrisfmills) September 27, 2017

In case you’re having any problems, just note that you need to click the bookmark before you open the compose window, not after. You’ll also have to re-click the bookmark every time you reload the webpage.

Regardless, it’s not a lot of work to get access to the biggest new feature Twitter has released in years. Just make sure you use your 280-character powers for good, not trolling.