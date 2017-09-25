iPhone X Release Date
Report says iPhone X production might have hit another roadblock

Chris Smith
September 25th, 2017 at 7:45 AM

The iPhone X isn’t even available for sale, and Apple is reportedly worried about future sales. Apparently, iPhone X component suppliers ware already told to slow down delivery.

The news comes from Digitimes, whose sources within Apple’s supply chain say that Apple instructed suppliers to withhold some of the component shipments prepared for the iPhone X production.

That’s certainly a puzzling rumor, considering that just a few days ago a different report said iPhone X production might start even later than expected, which could further constrain iPhone X availability.

Digitimes says that some suppliers are shipping parts and components that amount to up to 40% of the original orders. Others do not even meet the 40% requirement due to lower yields, and they need to step up production in spite of the request to slow down.

The report notes that Apple adopted a similar approach for the iPhone 7 last year. Initial shipments only reached 60% of the original order, with Apple pulling in the remaining 40% of orders one to two months later.

Apple is apparently waiting to see how the iPhone X does during preorders, and how well the iPhone 8 phones sell before ramping up iPhone X production.

Supply chain stories don’t get the full picture, or at least that’s something Apple often likes to remind us. And Digitimes doesn’t have a perfect track record. But it’s certainly puzzling to hear Apple is being cautious about a product that’s already eating into iPhone 8 sales, according to other reports.

The iPhone X is supposed to start selling on October 27th online and November 3rd in stores.

