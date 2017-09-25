‘Silicon Valley’ reacts to the iPhone X announcement in the best way possible

Who better to judge Apple’s iPhone X press conference than the Silicon Valley geeks who live and die for all-things-tech. How would Richard, Gilfoyle, Dinesh, and Erlich react to one of the biggest product announcements in Apple’s recent history? What about Gavin, the founder and on-and-off CEO of a fictional Apple rival? What about investors looking for the next best thing in Silicon Valley?

This hilarious Funny or Die video imagines all that.

The iPhone X is, without a doubt, the most controversial product Apple ever launched. Yes, because of the notch. That doesn’t mean it won’t sell tremendously well. It’s just that plenty of people will keep making fun of it, including many of the future iPhone X buyers.

The clip doesn’t mention the word “notch” once, but Funny or Die found just the right Silicon Valley scenes to pair with actual footage from Apple’s event.

Moreover, thanks to Craig Federighi’s hilarious demos on stage, including the Face ID incident and the Animoji demo, Funny or Die had even more material to mock. It’s glorious, and you absolutely have to watch it.

However, if you haven’t seen the actual Apple iPhone X keynote and you’re not familiar with the Silicon Valley cast, then you’ll probably miss out on some of the jokes, not knowing who’s who in HBO’s hit series. That said, you can watch all three seasons of Silicon Valley right now on HBO, HBO Go, and HBO Now.

Check out Funny or Die’s full iPhone X roast below: