The iPhone 8’s glass back comes at a hefty price

Apple’s newly released iPhone 8 may look just like Apple’s last few iPhones, but the device features an important material design change on the back. Specifically, the iPhone 8 features a glass black to facilitate wireless charging, a welcome feature to be sure but one which may make the iPhone 8 more prone to experiencing damage when dropped.

With the iPhone 8 now available in stores, AppleInsider has since confirmed that even AppleCare+ users will have to shell out some serious cash in the event that the back shatters. If you drop your device and the glass back shatters, the replacement fee will be $99, a steep increase from the $29 Apple charges to replace a cracked front screen.

AppleInsider spoke with an assortment of Apple employees, with all of them confirming that a broken back-glass did not qualify for a $29 screen replacement. Instead, the back glass is generally subject to the $99 “other damage” fee, plus tax.

Notably, the first two times a user comes in with a damaged back panel, they’ll be charged $99. The third time, though, the price shoots up to $349 for the iPhone 8 and $399 for the iPhone 8 Plus. Of course, if you experience a shattered glass back three times, you might want to invest in a heavy-duty case or start being much more cautious when using it.

Incidentally, AppleCare+ for iPhone 8 models costs $129 while AppleCare+ for Apple’s flagship iPhone X will set you back a cool $199.