Pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone lineup just went live today, and it’s already looking like Apple has three winners on its hands. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus represent massive improvements over last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, with tons of new features, a screaming new processor, and a sleek updated design with glass on the front and the back.

Then you’ve got the iPhone X, which is the crown jewel of Apple’s new iPhone portfolio. It’s the first completely redesigned iPhone since 2014, and it truly is the most impressive iPhone Apple has ever built. The all-screen face features a stunning OLED screen and the glass back allows Apple to add the wireless charging support users had been hoping for.

It’s the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone release in 2007, so Apple fans were expecting to see something terrific — and they got it. Apple’s new iPhones are by far its most impressive handsets of all time, in terms of both design and performance. But there’s also a downside: using glass on the front and back of the phones also makes them the most fragile iPhones ever.

Spigen has been one of the most popular smartphone case makers in the world for years now, and the company just unveiled its hot new case lineup for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. There are a wide range of different styles and materials available and as always, the cases are very affordable. Apple’s new iPhones are set to hit stores soon, so you had better make sure you’re ready to protect yours.

Spigen iPhone 8 Collection

Spigen iPhone 8 Plus Collection

Spigen iPhone X Collection

Protective Cases

The Tough Armor and Rugged Armor cases make up Spigen’s Protective Case lineup, and they’re two of the most popular case lines out there among iPhone users and Android phone users alike. These cases are known for their sleek style, stunning designs, and above all else, their class-leading protection.

Tough Armor (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

The Tough Armor line is Spigen’s best-selling case series, and the same will likely be true for its new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X cases. These great cases offer the perfect balance of protection and style, all packed into a case that’s not too bulky. The TPU body and polycarbonate back guard against scratches and damage from drops, and the ergonomic design feels great in the hand. There’s also a reinforced kickstand to prop the phone up so you can watch videos, and it has been redesigned so it’s stronger than ever.

Rugged Armor (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

Like the Tough Armor case, Rugged Armor is also a fan-favorite among Spigen customers. For Apple’s next-generation iPhones, Spigen has designed all new Rugged Armor cases that feature carbon fiber accents to complement the matte black finish. The company’s famous Air Cushion shock absorption technology will protect your iPhone from impact damage, while the single-layer construction allows the case to be slim and sleek.

Transparent Cases

Spigen’s transparent case lineup is perfect for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X owners who want high-quality protection without covering up Apple’s new designs. Not all clear cases are created equal, and Spigen’s transparent cases are proof of that. These best-selling cases designed to last, and they’ll never get that awful yellow hue that you see on cheap, no-name clear cases.

Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

The Ultra Hybrid case line is among Spigen’s most popular because it features a simple design that showcases your smartphone, but it doesn’t skimp on protection. The TPU bumper has raised edges to protect the iPhone’s display and the camera on the back. The bumpers around the new Ultra Hybrid cases come in four different colors: Crystal Clear, Rose Crystal, Black, and Mint.

Ultra Hybrid S (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid S cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are just like the Ultra Hybrid models, but they include reinforced kickstands for hands-free viewed any time, anywhere.

Rugged Crystal (iPhone X) | Liquid Crystal (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

The Rugged Crystal case is a new addition to the Spigen lineup. You can think of it as the counterpart to the company’s Rugged Armor cases, offering the same great protection but with clear TPU so your new iPhone’s design can be seen through the case. The Liquid Crystal case is similar but it’s much thinner, offering a bit less protection but also adding far less bulk.

Hybrid Protection

There are two different types of cases in the Hybrid Protection lineup, and they both feature Spigen’s unique hybrid designs. They offer sleek designs with two-piece construction to ensure they’re as thin as possible while still offering top-notch protection.

Neo Hybrid (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone Edition)

The Neo Hybrid case for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X sports a great look that will turn heads. Of course, this case is about much more than just style, offering the best-in-class protection that you’ve come to expect from Spigen. It has a fingerprint-resistant matte black finish as well as military-grade drop protection.

Neo Hybrid Crystal (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone Edition)

As the name suggests, the Neo Hybrid Crystal case is Spigen’s counterpart to the Neo Hybrid, but the back is crystal clear so it showcases Apple’s new iPhone designs. It has a dual-layer structure with a rigid bumper that provides better drop protection than similar cases from other companies.

Functional Cases

Spigen’s Functional Case lineup consists of four different cases that are perfect for people looking to cut back on the number of things they carry around with them. All four unique models feature great wallet case designs, so you can ditch your traditional wallet without having to leave anything behind.

Slim Armor CS (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

The Slim Armor CS case sports a dual-layer design with a shock-absorbing TPU layer and a rigid polycarbonate layer for enhanced durability. There’s a built-in wallet compartment with enough space for two cards and your cash, but the case is still slim so it fits comfortably in the hand.

Wallet Cases (iPhone X)

Spigen’s Wallet S case has a more upscale look, with a snug polycarbonate case that sits inside the gorgeous synthetic leather outer portion. When it’s closed it offers great protection from scratches and drops, and when the cover is open it can double as a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Slim Protection Cases

The Slim Protection series from Spigen is ideal for people in search of minimalist designs. These ultra-thin cases are designed to protect mainly against scratches, scuffs, and fingerprints that all come about from everyday use. If you plan on getting an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X and you don’t like bulky cases, one of these three models is definitely the way to go.

Thin Fit (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

Spigen’s Thin Fit case is molded to perfectly fit your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, featuring a hard polycarbonate design that protects the phone from scratches and light impact. There’s also a slot in the back where you can insert a metal plate to use the case with magnetic car mounts.

Liquid Air (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

If you want a slim case with a modern design to protect your new iPhone, the Liquid Air might be exactly what you’re looking for. This flexible TPU case features a matte finish with a cool geometric pattern that will set your iPhone apart from the crowd.

Air-Skin (iPhone X)

The Air Skin case is the thinnest case Spigen makes for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. It measures just 0.36 mm thick and it’s extremely lightweight, offering great scratch protection with the least possible amount of bulk. The Air Skin case also has a great frost finish that provides grip while keeping fingerprints off your precious iPhone.