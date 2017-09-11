Apple just leaked a bunch of new iPhone X camera details

With just one day to go before Apple’s special media event, it appears that Apple may not have any surprises up its sleeve. Thanks to someone leaking a iOS 11 GM over the weekend, developers have been able to answer some final remaining and unanswered questions regarding Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup. Indeed, even the names of Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup were unearthed. As some previously speculated, Apple’s flagship OLED iPhone will be called the iPhone X while revamped versions of Apple’s iPhone 7 lineup will be called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

So not only do we now know what Apple’s upcoming iPhones will look like and what they’ll be called, we’re starting to get a better sense of the underlying hardware itself. According to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will feature 2GB of RAM. The iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, meanwhile, will both sport 3GB of RAM. All in all, this isn’t surprising as Apple doesn’t tend to boost the amount of RAM in the iPhone all that frequently. Apple’s current iPhone 7 Plus, it’s worth noting, already ships with 3GB of RAM.

Camera wise, Troughton-Smith relays that the iPhone X will feature a 12 megapixel shooter on the back and will be able to record 4K video at 60 frames per second and 1080p video at 240 frames per second. The front-facing camera, meanwhile, will reportedly consist of a 7 megapixel shooter that can record video in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Incidentally, the Brazilian website iHelp BR originally discovered similar evidence of the iPhone X’s new camera capabilities while exploring the HomePod firmware leak last month.