Dubious report claims iPhone 8 release may be pushed back to late October

Echoing previous reports regarding the iPhone 8’s delayed release, Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang maintains (via StreetInsider) that Apple’s highly anticipated next-gen iPhone may not see the light of day until late October. While previous reports indicated that the iPhone 8 would launch after Apple’s iPhone 7s models, it was never entirely clear how long of a delay the iPhone 8 would be subject to. If Zhang’s projection proves accurate, the iPhone 8 will launch about 4-5 weeks after the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, which will presumably hit store shelves on Friday, September 22.

Interestingly enough, Zhang attributes the iPhone 8 delay to issues associated with the device’s metal frame, an issue we’ve yet to see mentioned anywhere else.

Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang advances yesterday’s WSJ story about Apple production issues noting their industry research suggests Apple is currently having some issues with metal frame of the iPhone 8. They still expect the iPhone 8 to be announced in the September event, but the official launch will likely be delayed to late-October or later, Zhang said.

Suffice it to say, you’d probably be well advised to take Zhang’s remarks with the requisite grain of salt. As the WSJ reported yesterday, the iPhone 8 delay is likely attributable to the fact that Apple was forced to abandon an initial design that would have seen the Touch ID sensor embedded into the display itself. What’s more, Apple has reportedly encountered some technical challenges manufacturing the iPhone 8’s advanced OLED display.

Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 8 next week at a special media event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12. Aside from new iPhone models, it’s believed that Apple will also introduce a next-gen Apple Watch along with a revamped Apple TV with support for 4K streaming.