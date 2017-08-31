Forget the iPhone 8, a new report might’ve just leaked iPhone 9 details

It might be smaller in size than the iPhone 7 Plus, but the iPhone 8 will pack a display that’s going to be larger than the 5.5-inch screen found on Apple’s Plus-model iPhones. As great as that sounds, it looks like Apple is already working on an iPhone with an even bigger bezel-less display for next year.

According to The Investor’s sources, Apple is developing two new OLED iPhones for 2018, including a 5.85-inch successor of the iPhone 8, and a 6.46-inch model.

The 5.85-inch “iPhone 9” will have the same screen size as the iPhone 8, the report notes. But Apple has already started working with Samsung Display and other parts maker on next year’s devices. It’s much sooner than usual, but that may be because Apple is adding a Plus model into the mix.

“The development schedule has been advanced considering diverse factors such as funding, facility investment, and production plans,” a source familiar with the matter told the site. “Work for this year’s iPhone started in April, also earlier than usual.” Apple apparently considered launching 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED iPhones next year, but it ultimately ditched the 5.28-inch model, as consumers are interested in devices with bigger screens and new all-screen designs.

The report does note that Apple will sell three OLED iPhones next year. While it doesn’t explain what the third model will be, it seems plausible to assume that The Investor refers to this year’s iPhone 8 which will stay in Apple’s lineup for one more year at a lower price point.

It’s unclear at this time what Apple might call the 2018 iPhones given that the iPhone 8 name isn’t official. iPhone 8s? iPhone 9? iPhone Pro 2018? Whatever the case, what seems to be certain is that Apple wants to bring full-screen designs and OLED displays to all its iPhones as soon as possible.