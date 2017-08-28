The iPhone 8 will have wireless charging, but it still won’t be as good as Android

Apple is finally adding wireless charging support to its iPhone lineup this year. More rumors and leaks than we can count state that the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 7s will indeed have wireless charging support, and we’ve even seen the components that will enable the feature in Apple’s new iPhones. Unfortunately, however, a new report suggests there’s some bad news about the iPhones’ new wireless charging feature that Apple fans might not be too happy about.

Apple’s own leaked HomePod code proves there’s wireless charging in the iPhone’s immediate future, so we’re certain that’s happening. But the feature might not be enabled out of the box, some rumors have said, as Apple is still perfecting the software. Instead, wireless charging will be added down the road, via an iOS 11 update.

That’ll give you plenty of time to buy a wireless charging accessory for the iPhone. That’s right, not all of the existing ones will work, even though Apple is going to use a wireless charging standard that already exists.

Japanese-language blog Macotakara says that the iPhone will require a certified Made for iPhone (MFi) wireless charger. Apple will likely sell you one, but if you want to choose a device you already own you may be out of luck. That’s hardly surprising, considering that Apple has a similar policy for Apple Watch wireless chargers.

The report notes that iPhone wireless chargers may also support Apple Watch charging, and that companies including Haier, Mophie, and MediaTek will manufacture MFi wireless chargers.

But it gets worse. What users may find more annoying is the rumor that Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s duo will only support Qi’s slower wireless charging. Rather than the 15W profile, the new iPhones will only do wireless charging at 7.5W. Why wouldn’t Apple support fast wireless charging right now? We have no idea at this time, but if the information in Macotakara’s report is accurate, it’s clearly disappointing news.