More iPhone 8 component leaks tell an interesting design story

The iPhone 8 should deliver better performance than any other iPhone before, just based on what the 10nm chips in the new iPad Pros can offer. In addition to being faster, these new processors are also more energy efficient, which should help cut down battery consumption when performing regular tasks.

The A11 chips, however, won’t be the only component that will help Apple offer improved battery life on the iPhone 8, despite being a device that will be about as big as the iPhone 7.

Leaked images from Apple’s supply chain in Asia, discovered by Benjamin Gesik, show two other purported iPhone 8 components, including the OLED screen, and the motherboard. How will these parts help with battery life?

#iPhone8 Displays At the moment, the price of these displays is US$5000 on the Chinese black market. (via https://t.co/5NIfQH97FV) pic.twitter.com/zFMSWsyPAR — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 26, 2017

Not only do current OLED screens outperform the image quality of LCD displays, but the screen technology will be more efficient, allowing Apple to bring Always-on display features and even a true dark mode to the iPhone.

Even more interesting is the new motherboard design Apple has come up with for the iPhone 8. The image above suggests that the previous leaks were accurate to suggest the phone will have an L-shaped battery. By reducing the size of the iPhone’s motherboard, Apple can free up more internal space for the battery, and install a bigger unit than the batteries found inside previous 4.7-inch iPhone models, which are about the same size as the iPhone 8.

Traditionally, Apple’s 5.5-inch iPhones were far superior in battery life tests, but that’s a direct result of the size difference between a regular iPhone and its Plus version.

As always, these leaked iPhone parts are not confirmed at this time. It’s also unclear whether Apple will use the same PCB designs in the iPhone 7s models.