How to watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale for free

It flew by, but the penultimate season of Game of Thrones is coming to an end tonight. In a season that has been packed to the gills with long-awaited meetings, tonight’s gathering is easily the most important of the season, as characters who have never been in the same room together will finally come together. How will this season end, and how will it set up the final season of the show?

Option #1: Amazon gives Prime members the ability to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99/month through Amazon Channels, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. If Prime Video is your primary streaming service, this is a no-brainer.

Option #2: Similar to Amazon, Hulu gives all of its subscribers the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99/month, but gives them the first month for free. If you’re already paying for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plan, or signed up for Hulu’s live TV offering, don’t pass this opportunity up.

Option #3: Another way to watch Game of Thrones this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you use, you should be able to watch the new episode.

Option #4: Finally, if you’re a student, over 70 colleges offer free access to HBO Go. Check and see if your college is on the list, and if it is, head over to HBOGO.com, choose Sign In in the upper-right corner and find your college at the bottom of the “All Providers” list. Some restrictions may apply, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to watch the entirety of Game of Thrones season 7 without lifting a finger.