On May 2nd, 2015, Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced off against Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match billed as The Fight of the Century. Mayweather won by unanimous decision, telling the media that the next fight would be his last. Two years later, that fight is here. On Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Floyd Mayweather will step into the ring with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in an attempt to end his career at 50 victories and 0 defeats, overtaking Hall of Fame boxer Rocky Marciano (49-0). The only thing in his way is a talented MMA fighter making his professional boxing debut.

If you want to watch the main event, which features four fights (including Mayweather vs. McGregor), you’re going to have to pay for it. Whether you choose to watch on TV, on a browser or on the mobile app, you’re going to need to shell out $99.95 for the HD PPV or $89.95 for the SD PPV.

Before the fight begins though, you can tune in to four preliminary matches on Fox beginning at 7 PM EDT. You can also stream these fights on Fox Sports Go and the Fox Sports Go app if you so choose:

Welterweight: Thomas Dulorme vs. Yordenis Ugás

Welterweight: Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego

Super middleweight: Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez

Super middleweight: Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc

The following are the four matches on the main card, which you’ll need to pay to see at 9 PM EDT:

Super welterweight: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor

Junior lightweight: Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca

Light heavyweight: Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack

Cruiserweight: Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham

When it comes to Vegas odds, Mayweather (-375) is a heavy favorite over McGregor (+285). McGregor has talked a big game in the days and weeks leading up to the fight, but experts and commentators aren’t giving the MMA fighter (who, once again, is making his pro boxing debut tonight) much of a chance. It would undoubtedly be one of the biggest upsets in recent sports history.