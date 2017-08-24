Android fans, the wait is finally over! Well, one wait is finally over, since many of the most hardcore Android users out there are still holding out for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Now that the date for Google’s Pixel 2 unveiling has been confirmed, we know exactly how long that wait is going to be. In the meantime, the Galaxy Note 8 will have been on sale for at least a month before Google’s new Pixel phones launch. Even then, the Note 8 will still be one of the best Android phones ever made, and it’ll likely outsell Google’s new Pixel lineup by a massive margin.

If you’re planning on buying a Galaxy Note 8, you really don’t want to delay. Samsung knows Apple’s new iPhone 8 is right around the corner, and it’s offering some seriously great incentives to people who preorder the phone ahead of its release on September 15th. The Galaxy Note 8 is available for preorder beginning right now, in fact, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about ordering the phone today from your retailer or wireless carrier of choice.

Verizon

Yes, of course the nation’s largest carrier is ready to go for the year’s most hotly anticipated Android phablet. What’s more, Verizon is keeping things simple in terms of pricing, unlike some other companies. At Verizon, you’ve got two options:

$960 for an unlocked Galaxy Note 8 $40/month for 24 months with Verizon’s installment plan

Yup, that’s it. Nice and simple. As is the case with all Galaxy Note 8 preorders, Verizon will include your choice of a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value). Verizon is also offering its standard smartphone trade-in offer on top of that, which can save you up to 50%.

AT&T

Things are a bit more complicated at AT&T because the carrier is offering a bunch of additional promotions on top of the standard Samsung promo. The Galaxy Note 8 itself will cost $31.67/month for 30 months (totalling $950), and then there are a few extra promos to consider:

Get $500 towards a Samsung TV purchased online when you buy on AT&T Next and add DirecTV

Get $750 in credits towards another Galaxy smartphone when you purchase on AT&T Next and have DirecTV

Get a Samsung Gear S2 for 99-cents or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a 2-year agreement when you purchase on AT&T Next

Trade in your eligible smartphone for up to $200 in credits.

Beyond all that, you’ll still get your choice of a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value).

T-Mobile

The Uncarrier is actually the least expensive place to purchase the Galaxy Note 8. The phone has a full retail price of $930 at T-Mobile, and you have two options for payment plans: $210 down and $30/month (Equipment Installment Plan), or $0 down and $39/month (Jump Plan). And you’ll have your choice of a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value) on top of that little discount.

Sprint

You’ll have your choice of a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value) at Sprint as well, and here’s how the carrier’s pricing breaks down:

Customers switching to Sprint get 50 percent off the lease price and pay just $20.00 per month with $0 down with 18 Sprint Flex payments.

Galaxy Forever allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments, exclusively from Sprint.

Best Buy

If you’re going to preorder the Galaxy Note 8 from an electronics retailer instead of your carrier, Best Buy is the place to do it. In fact, we highly recommend preordering from Best Buy instead of your wireless carrier. Why? Because on top of the standard Samsung promotion — your choice of a free Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value) or wireless fast charger and a 128GB microSD card ($189.98 value) — you’ll get $150 off Best Buy’s full retail price of $929.99! Best Buy also offers a 24-month payment plan, so there’s really no reason to preorder the phone from anywhere else.

Other non-carrier retailers offering the phone for preorder include Walmart, Target, and Samsung.com. Target and Walmart don’t have the phone up on their sites yet, though you can still buy the original Galaxy Note 8 from 2013 at Walmart.