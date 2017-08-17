Best Buy’s got a 50-hour iPhone 7 and MacBook ‘Black Friday’ sale you should check out

Looking to buy some of the best gadgets out there for a lot less than the sticker price? In that case, you should check out Best Buy’s 50-hour sale event kicking off Friday, August 18th at 10:00 PM CST. We’re looking at some interesting deals on iPhone 7, MacBooks, and iPads. But this isn’t an Apple-only sale, so expect lower prices for lots of other items, including 4K TVs, Windows computers, and other electronics.

Last August, Best Buy celebrated its 50th anniversary with 50 hours of Black Friday-like deals, and the company decided to bring it back for one more year.

Best Buy said in a blog post that the 50-Hour Anniversary Sale will get students even better prices as long as they’re enrolled in the Student Deals program.

Here are some of the deals included in this year’s 50-hour sale:

Save up to $500 on select MacBooks

Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+

Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)

Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless

Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs

Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4

Save up to $500 on select iMacs

Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors

Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs

Best Buy said that nearly all deals will be available online and in stores while supplies last. All the deals will be available online at this link as soon as the promotion starts. The 50-Hour Anniversary Sale ends at 11:59 PM CST on Sunday, August 20th, so make sure you act fast if you’re eying something in particular.