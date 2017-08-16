The Galaxy Note 8 has an exclusive new color Galaxy S8 buyers can’t get

It wasn’t too long ago that we learned Samsung has been working on a brand new color option for the Galaxy Note 8, and now we have a leak that shows us said color.

Don't Miss : Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond in November 2019

After showing the Galaxy Note 8 in more traditional Galaxy colors, including black and gold, Evan Blass is back with a new press render of the phone, and the official name for this new color option. Meet Deep Blue Sea:

Deep Sea Blue pic.twitter.com/rVBFplhtOC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

Sure, you can barely see this new blue option in this image, as it’s only visible at the top and bottom, where the frame meets the glass. But the Galaxy Note 8’s stylus will have the same color as the phone. So it’s the new S Pen that you have to check out in the image above.

Samsung just launched a blue Galaxy S8 in the US in partnership with Best Buy, but that’s Coral Blue. Blass’ new leak indicates that Deep Blue Sea will be one of the Note 8 colors available at launch.

Here’s a previous Blass leak that shows the Galaxy Note 8 in black and gold, complete with matching S Pens:

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

We have exactly one week to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 8 in New York, at which point the South Korean giant will probably confirm all the Galaxy Note 8 rumors that we covered over the summer. At this point, not even color options will surprise us anymore, and, aside from whatever new S Pen features Samsung may have conceived, we probably know everything there is to know about the handset.

Expect the Galaxy Note 8 to go on sale as soon as next week, at least in certain markets, for around $1,000.