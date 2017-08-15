Apple Watch 3 will launch alongside the iPhone 8 next month

Apple is expected to launch a brand new Apple Watch model in September, right alongside the iPhone 8, according to a new report.

Echoing Bloomberg’s story from Monday, CNBC says that Apple is preparing to release an upgraded Apple Watch model that will not require an iPhone to offer certain functions like calling and messaging.

Likely called Apple Watch Series 3, the new model will have an LTE version, the report says, which would make it a standalone device. The new Watch will not replace the iPhone, but it will be able to act as a phone in instances where the iPhone isn’t present, like during workouts.

CNBC says the new Apple Watch will arrive in September alongside three new iPhone models.

Bloomberg said earlier that Intel will deliver the LTE modems required to enable cellular capability on the Apple Watch, and that AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon are all planning to sell it. An Apple Watch with LTE connectivity will cost more than Wi-Fi models, and that’s only to be expected. But the actual prices were not reported.

What’s interesting about a Watch with cellular connectivity, even if you don’t plan to buy one, is battery life. LTE will likely use more battery, which means Apple has to find a way to ensure that the new model offers sufficient battery life.

It’s also likely that Apple had to find a way to pair an Apple Watch to the iPhone’s phone number so that people can still call you when your phone isn’t nearby. Will we see some sort of eSIM technology in the next Watch? The report doesn’t say, so we’ll have to wait for Apple’s September event to find out more details about Apple’s next Watch innovations.