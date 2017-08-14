Of course Samsung just fired shots at Apple in its new Galaxy Note 8 teaser

In the immediate wake of the fiasco that was the explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7, a number of pundits thought that Samsung would never be able to recover from what was arguably the biggest PR nightmare in tech history. Samsung, though, managed to do that. Not only did the company move past the controversy, it has since enjoyed some of its more profitable quarters in company history.

Looking ahead, Samsung is about to take another stab at it with the forthcoming Galaxy Note 8. Said to launch this fall, recent reports claim that pre-orders for the device will open up on September 1st followed by a launch on September 15. More recently, though, there are rumblings that the device may hit store shelves as early as August 24, just one day after the company’s Unpacked event set to take place in New York City.

Don't Miss : The gadget that gets you free home phone service for life has never been cheaper

Regardless, the larger takeaway is that the Note 8 release date is approaching fast. In turn, Samsung earlier today published a new teaser video for the Note 8 where it promises to “Do bigger things”, a likely reference to the device’s garguantuan 6.3 Super AMOLED display.

The video also seems to take a few thinly veiled shots at Apple. With music blaring, the video begins by showing words that Android fans typically use to deride Apple, only to see them be crossed out and replaced with words that arguably describe Samsung. For example, the words “update” and “closed” are crossed out and promptly replaced with “innovate” and “open”, respectively.

The full video can be seen below.

For as much as people are anticipating the iPhone 8, the Note 8 proves that Apple’s iconic device won’t be the only intriguing new smartphone on the market this fall. Spec wise, the device will reportedly run Android 7.1.1, and will ship with 6GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel shooter on the back complemented by a telephoto lens, and a 8 megapixel camera on the front.