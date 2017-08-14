Apple Watch 3 will feature LTE but not a brand new design

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch and were hoping to get your hands on a new form factor this fall, we’ve got some bad news for you. Despite some speculation regarding a new Apple Watch design being on the horizon, reputed analyst Ming Chi-Kuo issued a new research note (via Mac Rumors) claiming that the addition of LTE connectivity will be the main selling point for the upcoming Apple Watch refresh.

The addition of LTE to Apple’s wearable corroborates a Bloomberg report from earlier in the month. If this rumor pans out, it would be a welcome addition to the Apple Watch which, in its current incarnation, largely requires a paired iPhone in order to operate fully. In typical Apple fashion, LTE won’t ship with every Apple Watch model but will rather be exclusive to pricier models. Incidentally, Kuo relays that the 38mm and 42mm sizes of current Apple Watch models will remain unchanged.

As for rumors that the Apple Watch Series 3 might introduce a new form factor, that originally emanated from John Gruber who said he heard via an “unconfirmed little birdie” that a new Apple Watch design was in the works. Given Kuo’s track record and Gruber’s own skepticism regarding a new Apple Watch design, it’s probably fair to say that Apple’s 2017 Apple Watch lineup will essentially look no different from its current lineup, new band designs notwithstanding.

Apple is expected to introduce a refreshed Apple Watch lineup later this fall, alongside three brand new iPhone models.