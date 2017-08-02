If you thought Tuesday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was good, wait until you check out today’s post. We’ve rounded up the nine best iOS apps on sale for free today, and you’ll find them all laid out below. Grab them while you can!

Privatext

Normally $9.99.

Send secure texts and pictures with Privatext, the only reliable way to deliver confidential information safely and securely and ensure it is completely deleted when you want it to be. Keeping personal and professional communication private is vital. The text messages and pictures you send with Privatext are deleted from all devices and Privatext’s secure servers when you choose- you can even delete messages before they are read with Privatext’s Confirmation Texting feature. You have complete control over who sees what and for how long. Your messages are sent just like regular SMS texts with several added layers of security to ensure no one else can track your conversations- from curious friends and family members all the way to the prying eyes of the NSA. Bring the privacy and comfort of face-to-face conversations straight to your iPhone with Privatext. Gain full control of who sees your chats, for how long, and feel secure knowing it will be deleted permanently. Privatext doesn’t simply hide messages from a device- it wipes all traces of the message forever. Keep your conversations private and join the communication revolution with Privatext. Privatext Features: Password – Protected Private Messaging App

Chat with anyone with Privatext about anything you want. Lock the app so only you can enter it. Each message you send has an adjustable lifespan that automatically erases whenever you want, from 30 seconds to 24 hours. Clear and delete whole messaging histories from your phone, your contact’s phone and Privatext servers with just one click. Every encoded message is wiped instantly, and kept private and for your eyes only. Confirmation Texting

Never send a message to the wrong person again with Confirmation Texting. Privatext asks if you’d like to message the contact you selected, giving you the opportunity to cancel the text if you clicked the wrong name by mistake. Send Pictures Securely in Private Messages

Share pictures between you and your contacts with an added layer of security. Upload pictures from your camera roll or take photos with the Privatext camera, where nothing will be saved to your phone. Send confidential images such as bank statements and signed papers with peace of mind. Treat photos like protected messages and adjust the lifespan of anything you send. Invite Friends

Have conversations with anyone you want. Invite all your friends, families or coworkers to Privatext and keep the conversations going. Invite anyone through SMS, e-mail or Twitter and add people with their personalized Privatext PIN. Your real name or Facebook account isn’t required at sign up, keeping your identity private. Ensure everything you send is safe behind a personal password in a secure messaging app. Don’t worry about leaked personal information or pictures – control everything from your phone. Why run the risk of having information fall into the wrong hands? Enjoy the security and privacy provided to you by Privatext; download the app today.

Weather Query

Normally $1.99.

The app locate user current location, load the current weather report and show in graphical way.

Puzzle Sweeper

Normally $0.99.

New for Version 2.0 Introducing “Treasure Hunter”, an entirely new game mode where you must hunt for treasure through and endless succession of dungeons, each one harder than the last. – Game Centre Leaderboard – Game Centre Achievements Share your Treasure Hunter highscores with your friends and compete for achievements. ——————————————————————————————————–

Puzzle Sweeper takes the classic Minesweeper format and turns it up to 11, adding chests, keys and doors to create a new and unique puzzle experience. If you like puzzle games, you’ll love Puzzle Sweeper Features – 3 different dungeon sizes, ideal for short or long play times

– Highscore table to keep track of your best scores

– Ability to share your latest highscore over twitter or Facebook directly from the game

Sumhold

Normally $0.99.

Math done simply. Sumhold instantly calculates and stores numbers with a streamlined interface and a simple swipe gesture. Need to remember a number? Just swipe it down to the number pad to save it as a button. Sumhold also keeps track of long calculations in an easy-to-read line. It shows a running total and eliminates confusing buttons present on other calculators. Features:

– Swipe to Remember

– Running Total

– Tracks long calculations

– Automatic parentheses for redability

– Copy/Paste Support

Wonderoom

Normally $0.99.

Wonderoom is a full-featured, powerful photo editor, with clean interface, designed for quick editing. It supports undo/redo, preserves EXIF data while editing, and it auto-saves you current progress, you can safely close the app and continue in any time. You can import Instagram and Flickr photos from your account or do a search by hashtags. With Wonderoom you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, frames and fonts. FILTERS & EFFECTS Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change you image. – Photo Filters

– Light Effects

– Art Filters

– Vignette

– Pixelate area

– Sharpness

– Blur (5 types) COLOR CORRECTION Take full control over the tone and color of your image with advanced color adjustments. – Enhance

– Warmth

– Brightness/contrast

– Hue/Saturation

– Exposure COLOR SPLASH Give your photos a dramatic look by converting them to black and white, while keeping your chosen details in color. – Color Splash DECORATIONS Add a caption to the photo. Choose from bunch of different stickers, frames and shapes to give your photos some extra flare. – Shapes

– Stickers

– Frames

– Text labels (bunch of fonts) DRAW Draw on your photo with any color you want. – Draw (5 tools, color picker, undo/redo) TRANSFORM – Crop

– Orientation

– Resize (with or without aspect saving) GEOLOCATION & TIMESTAMP You can add, edit or delete the geolocation and timestamp of your photo preserved in EXIF. – Location

Beauty Plus Camera

Normally $1.99.

Beauty Plus Camera is the perfect image editing app for quick and straight forward editing. Our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. Download now and look forward to free content and app enhancements monthly! 15 ADJUSTMENT TOOLS

Use any of our 15 uniquely made adjustment tools to enhance your images to perfection with ease. 74 FILTERS

Beauty Plus Camera has 27 fully adjustable Original Filters, 14 Guest Filters by various Instagram users, 18 Seasons filters, and the new Wander pack including 15 filters. Now including the new Fusion filters, allowing you to mix tools, filters and textures to create your own personal filters. 78 TEXTURES

Beauty Plus Camera includes a range of real and natural light leaks we created with 35mm film and instant film, to simplistic scratchy film textures. CROPPING & TRANSFORMING TOOLS

Crop your photos with our quick and easy cropping tool with 15 different presets.

Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. Now with the new Double Exposure tool. FRAMES

We provide a list of 128 different simplistic and adjustable frames, paired perfectly with Instagram. Now including the new Wallpaper Pack.

YepNoteS

Normally $1.99.

YepNoteS is the most simple and intuitive to make reminders and take notes. ◆ Apple Watch for YepNoteS

You can manage your notes from your Apple Watch. Create lists of notes or notes by dictating your message directly to your watch. Add reminders to be easily notified. Visualize your last note directly to nod your Apple Watch. You can also delete notes or add colored markers to give importance to your notes. ◆ Today Screen

In order to easier access, your last 9 notes are displayed in the Widgets. ◆ iCloud

Enable iCloud to backup all your notes in the cloud and sync them with all your Apple mobile devices. ◆ Themes

To personalize your notes you have access to 6 themes that change the look of your application. ◆ To-Do list

You can add reminders to never forget one important tasks. ◆ Marker

Add color markers to your notes. Give it a try and tell us what you think.

SmartScan Express

Normally $1.99.

SmartScan Express is a simple, fast solution to scan, crop, edit, save, e-mail your paperwork – invoices, bills, checks, receipts, travel expense reports, whiteboards, notices, agreements, orders, court cases, business cards or whatever you might need in your daily routine. Also, you can work with photos, cropping and improving the contrast and brightness. Any kind of visual information might become a scanned document for whatever needs you might have. Almost every person in todays life will need this kind of solution, as our life becomes more and more digital. Instant PDF conversion! Why Express? – You will find it out using it! No confusing buttons and functions! You will get your document sent in seconds! Instant processing and saving will greatly reduce your time spent copying. We tried to make the design as simple as it might be possible. Did we achieve? Your decision! Try it today, now! Also, check the reviews from around the world! “Love this App! It makes scanning a breeze….” “Fast and Nice…” “This scanner is so easy to use…” SmartScan features:

– Folders for better productivity;

– Backlighting for the complete darkness scanning;

– Color to Black&White transition;

– SMART automatic edge detection and cropping;

– Edit documents with marking, crossing-out, highlighting;

– Fastest image processing;

– JPEG, PNG or PDF conversion;

– Sync your documents with iTunes;

– Copy-Paste documents;

– Email-to-myself function ;

– Instant upload to Dropbox, Box, GoogleDrive, SkyDrive, Evernote or other Cloud services installed on your iDevice;

– Instant saving to the album/library;

– Upload to Facebook and Twitter. If you are looking for the OCR text recognizing feature – you can download the SmartScan+OCR App from our team.

Also, just released the PhotoScan Express App for scanning and adding features to your photos.

Improved for bigger screens, you can download our new iPad version of this app for iPad – SmartScan PDF Pro. If you have problems or are not completely satisfied with SmartScan, please don’t rush to leave bad feedback. Just contact us through our support page and we will help you solve the problem. We can always help you through our direct Contact Us link, but we cannot respond to comments left as feedback. Thank you.

Amaxim Team

Smart Merge Pro

Normally $2.99.

* Over 1,000,000 people love Smart Merge Pro :) * Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap! * MAIN FEATURES

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Remove contacts without name or phone number

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated.

Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ Backup your contacts with one tap!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date

