Photos 365

Normally $1.99.

– Automatically organize your photos on Calendar / Map.

– View photos you took during the week / on a specific day.

– Check when and where the photo was taken in full screen.

– Search for photos taken at a specific place or near your current location.

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $0.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Numeric

Normally $0.99.

If you need fast calculation, Numeric can do it for you right in your iMessage. Enjoy your conversation don’t leave it to do mundane things. Numeric is in fun colour, clean and minimalistic design. No one likes maths but it doesn’t have to be boring.

TodoCal

Normally $1.99.

TodoCal lets you manage, organize and control your daily tasks.

Here’s how it works… 1) Organize your tasks.

– Add everything you need to work on as to-dos & sub-to-dos.

– Rearrange them with a simple drag & drop. 2) Plan & schedule your week.

– Long press a to-do, then drag & drop to the date you are planning to work on. 3) Clear today’s tasks.

– Tap on today’s to-do and check what needs to be done by the end of the day.

– Start executing. Take notes, rearrange tasks, mark the ones you have finished.

– At the end of the day, check your achievements, and remove left overs. Assign it to a different day or return it back to the stack. 4) Track your achievements.

– Swipe through the calendar to check your daily achievements.

– Keep readjusting your workload to improve work efficiency, and maximize achievements.

The Photo Cookbook

Normally $3.99.

The Photo Cookbook is like a private cooking course in your own kitchen with an experienced cook who clarifies the preparation. Beautiful photography, elegantly displayed in high resolution on your iPad, illustrates every step. ***As seen on Apple’s iPad TV ads!*** Every recipe starts with a photograph of all the ingredients you’ll use in the process. This way and in one glance, you can control if you’ve got all the ingredients you need for preparing the dish. Each short and straightforward step is clearly explained and easy to understand. Along with the pictures, this assists novice cooks as well as those with more experience in remembering the little touches that can easily be overlooked. Each recipe ends with a photograph of the finished dish, complete with any serving suggestions. The basic version of the app illustrates 84 recipes, divided into four topics: “Quick & Easy” (60 recipes), “Asian” (5 recipes), “Italian” (15 recipes) and “Baking” (4 recipes). By In-App-Purchase, you can increase your library to 240 total recipes (that’s 60 recipes per chapter). The item “Baking” is also available with the same content as a separate app: “The Photo Cookbook – Baking”. Each topic is divided into four chapters, within which the recipes are displayed in an overview. Every chapter scrolls vertically, so that you can play with your choices and visually decide which recipe you really want to prepare. Features:

– basic version with 84 recipes and over 700 high-resolution photos

– expandable with In-App-Purchase to 240 recipes and 2,000 photos

– all recipes are easy to prepare

– all recipes displayed in professional step-by-step photographs

– search function for ingredients and recipes

– ingredient lists can be emailed

– Mark the best recipes as favorites. Simply tap the bottom right corner of a recipe on the overview page.

– You can now add your own notes to recipes.

– ingredients provided with consumer information (retrieved with a tap on the relevant ingredient) The contents of this App can also be found in a book series by Parragon Books.

CamCard

Normally $0.99.

* Apple App Store 2014 Top Paid App

* Must-Have Apps for Salespeople – Inc.com

* Bringing Order to the Chaos of Business Cards – The New York Times

* The business cards just jump into your phones – CBS TV CamCard is the easiest app to manage and exchange business cards, the perfect fit for sales people, entrepreneurs, business developers or marketing experts, and anyone who want to be one. Features

* Scan and store your business cards, never miss a card

* Exchange e-cards when running out of paper cards

* Add notes & reminders to contacts

* Get contact updates. Be the first one to say congrats

* Enrich your profile to tell people more about yourself

* Search contacts’ company news to start a good conversation

* Navigate to contact addresses in Map

* Access contact information across multiple devices

* Manage contacts from all over the world with 17 recognition languages Recognition languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Norwegian, Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Hungarian, Italian, Swedish, and Russian. Brother app

CamScanner – Document scanning and sharing app.

Skywall Pro

Normally $2.99.

The only wallpapers you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

Windy ~ Sleep Relax Meditate

Normally $1.99.

Makes you feel SO tired. Wasn’t easy to create this. You will sleep, relax, meditate and focus better with Windy because Windy masks unwanted noise. Your ears will love Windy because she plays soothing high-quality winds recorded in psychoacoustic 3D for stereo headphones and you can mix in additional nature sounds. Your eyes will love Windy because every ambience comes as a motion-controlled 3D parallax illustration. Integrates with my other apps Sunny, Away, and Flowing! Seven windy sceneries included. Let Windy transport your mind to a place far away – In one of the highest quality relaxation apps ever made. By the creator of Thunderspace, Sunny & Away. ≈ Chosen by Apple as “Best of 2014” ≈ ≈ Join +1,700,000 mindful people who sleep better & relax with Windy ≈ “Having used Thunderspace previously, I expected a good audio experience and I got one. Wind moves from left to right, right to left, hovers overhead. Sometimes a gust seems far away to the right, other times it’s whipping just overhead. It’s cool that you can often hear what the wind is carrying, too.” — Dave Caolo, TUAW “Windy is what a pop-up book would look like in the digital age if you were to combine it with IMAX audio.” — Gannon Burgett, The Industry “There’s little question Windy has been carefully crafted – she’s a beautiful thing, with some real talented artists and technologists working behind the scenes here.” — Paul Sawers, The Next Web “I absolutely love the wind sounds.” — Christine Chan, AppAdvice Featured and tweeted by Apple around the world. Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton and I recorded natural winds the way you hear: With psychoacoustic 3D sound field microphones. Over stereo headphones, you’ll find yourself immersed in a noise masking environment, with wind and leaves swirling all around you. Join an exclusive group of +500,000 relaxed ladies and gentlemen who teleport their minds to a place far away with Windy, a relaxation app like no other. ≈ Features ≈ + Seven natural wind recordings in partnership with Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton.

+ Stereoscopic 3D audio optimized for Apple EarPods & headphones.

+ Seven motion controlled 3D parallax paintings matching the wind recordings.

+ Mixer: Add music, rain, river, bird and cricket sounds.

+ Art by environmental star-illustrator Marie Beschorner.

+ Music composed for Windy in Hollywood by award-winning composer David Bawiec.

+ Universal app optimized for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.

+ Optimized for iPhone 6, 6 Plus and iPad Air 2.

+ Beautifully crafted audiovisual experience. Designed & developed by Taptanium.

