The iPhone 8 isn’t even out and a competitor is teasing an even better phone

Twice in a matter of days, Apple competitors made references to the incoming iPhone 8. Samsung appears to be afraid of the iPhone 8, warning in its earnings report that the Galaxy Note will have significant competition in the second half of the year. Huawei, on the other hand, is already teasing a product that’s supposedly better than the iPhone 8, which Apple hasn’t even announced at this point.

Talking to Bloomberg about the Huawei Mate 10, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said the new device will be a lot better than whatever Apple is about to launch.

“We will have an even more powerful product,” Yu said. “The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple.”

That sounds impressive, but you should keep in mind that Yu makes a comparison between two devices that do not exist in real life right now, which means they can’t be properly compared. There’s no way to measure battery life, charging speed or photo capabilities on either phone. Even if we think we know everything there is to know about the iPhone 8, the handset is still not official.

As for the Mate 10, the new Huawei flagship should launch around the same time the iPhone 8 arrives, but there’s no actual release date for it yet. The iPhone 8 is expected to be significantly delayed though, so it’ll be interesting to see when the Mate 10 will be unveiled and launched.