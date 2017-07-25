iOS 11 public beta 3 is available to download

The fourth version of the iOS 11 beta landed for developers on Monday, which means it’s time for the public to get a new beta version as well. The iOS 11 public beta 3 is available right now for users on the public beta channel, which means that you’ve got some updating to do.

Public beta 3 is a little over 300MB, so as per usual, you’ll want to hop onto Wi-Fi and make sure you’re fully charged (or plugged in) before updating. This version has a whole bunch of changes, including new app icons and an updated lock screen notification system.

iOS 11 public beta 2 was already surprisingly stable for an early beta, but iOS 11 public beta 3 promises to be even better. This is still pre-release software, however, so proceed with caution. There will be bugs there will be app crashes, and you’re probably better off not installing it on any devices that you use on a daily basis.

Of course, no one ever listens to that warning, so head to Settings > General > Software Update on your compatible device, and you’ll find iOS 11 public beta 3 ready and waiting for you as long as you have the public beta profile installed on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with the iOS 11 beta, so you know whether or not you can get in on the action: