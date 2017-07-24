Next week’s new Game of Thrones trailer shows the meeting we’ve been waiting for

Game of Thrones’ season 7 only has seven episodes, and we already watched two of them. The story is unfolding at a rapid pace, and every detail matters. There’s no fluff in this season so far, and the moment many fans have been waiting for is finally here. Before we take a look at next week’s episode, you should know this new trailer contains plenty of spoilers, so make sure you only watch it after you’ve seen last night’s episode.

The Jon Snow + Daenerys = Love theory that so many fans have been toying with is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. That is, if that’s what the showrunners have plotted for these two characters. Episode 3, titled The Queen’s Justice, airs next Sunday on HBO, and the first trailer is quite revealing.

The clip is just 30 seconds long, but it’s enough to show us that Jon and Daenerys will meet for the first time. Elsewhere in the kingdom, we have a battle that’s likely the siege of Casterly Rock. Sent to defend it is Jaime Lannister, while Greyworm of the Unsullied will lead the charge.

Cersei already won the first battle of the looming war last night in episode 2, after Euron smashed through Yara’s ships, taking her prisoner alongside Ellaria and one of her daughters. This is probably the gift that Euron promised Cersei, and the trailer does show him making a triumphant return to King’s Landing.

Will Cersei accept the gift? Episode 3’s synopsis suggests otherwise:

Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.

As for Jaime’s mistakes, we’ll have to wait for the full episode to see what he learned. He’s made quite a few of them in the past. Meanwhile, check out the full trailer below: