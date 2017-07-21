We’ve got a terrific list for you today of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There are eight fresh freebies in total to carry you into the weekend, and if that’s not enough you’ll find a few more left on sale in yesterday’s post. Just be sure to hurry — as much as we love hearing from our readers via email, there’s nothing we can do to help you if you don’t move quickly enough and miss out on any of these sales.

Don't Miss : 5 different popular Philips Hue kits are discounted right now on Amazon

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Lock Photo

Normally $1.99.

[Lock Photo] enables you to hide your secret photos and data with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID. It provides the perfect privacy with passcode, double protection, decoy mode, album leve lock and photo level lock. You have no limit on format of the media to hide. The app supports photo, video, GIF, live photo, text and URL. • Protect your secret photos and data with pattern lock

• Double protection with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID

• Decoy mode

• Break-in detection with video and location capture

• Lock individual photo and album

• Integrated support for photo, video, gif, live photo, text and URL

• Add photos from anywhere – camera, camera roll, iTunes sharing, clipboard and text input

• Input secret text and url

• Full screen browsing

• Slideshow in single step

• Edit photo with powerful photo editor

• Supports emergency backup and recovery

• Save to camera roll and iTunes sharing

• Share to SNS

Download Lock Photo

Mobdro Plus

Normally $2.99.

Mobdro Plus is built for music lovers. This is the only outstanding music app for millions songs from YouTube. Get the app, discover, organise and play thousands of premium tracks or playlists seamlessly. Feature Sections of Mobdro app: Trending Songs & PlayLists

– Realtime hottest official music tracks by Genres.

– Trending premium songs on overall.

– Season, spotlight and Index playlists. Search

– One search button to continuously listen best songs on your favourite topics.

– Easy to create playlist and add tracks to your library.

– Search by track and playlist. PlayList

– Organise unlimited number of playlists.

– Play your list on your own favours : normal, repeat and shuffle. Player

– Best optimised player for watch music mvs.

– Best experiences on listening music, just like normal music app. Please do send your voices so we can get it and deliver your favourite features at the best manner.

Download Mobdro Plus

VideoStory Pro

Normally $1.99.

Create beautiful and engaging photo slideshows from your memories and favorite music, custom built for sharing on Instagram, Vine, and Facebook!

video story is a highly customizalideshow with video transitions, music, and a text title. VideoStory is designed to allow you to express your creativity without borders. You can customize everything from video transitions, speed, to the text tile that will be added to the resulting video. VideoStory is a great way of presenting an event or of creating a time-lapse video. The possibilities are limitless and your friends will love the results! Features • Create photo slideshows, tailor made for Instagram Video (15-second clips)

• Create photo slideshows, tailor made for Vine (6-second clips)

• Add multiple photos at once with the possibility to edit, rearrange, or delete

• Add background music from iTunes

• Record a soundtrack and mix it with your music

• Add a customizable text title

• Share the newly created video story to the Instagram app

• Share to Vine and Facebook

• Select the starting position for your song

• Add video fx transitions, like: fade, slide, cover, push left, push down, and zoom out

• Save your settings as a project and later retrieve them

Download VideoStory Pro

PhotoBot

Normally $4.99.

Take selfies without having to press any button!

Even use the front camera without having to twist your wrist trying to press the button. Mount your iPhone somewhere and pose as much as you want. PhotoBot will snap it all for you! THE STRUGGLE ======== We all know the struggle when taking selfies, It’s PRESSING THE BUTTON! When you take selfies with group of friends, You somehow frame everyone in the photo but then realize it’s hard to press the capture button, because you are holding the phone with one hand and capture button is a bit far to reach. You then use the volume button to capture but it leaves you with a blurry photo because when you try to press that hard button it shakes the phone. The other case is you go to some beautiful place and then you want to take a picture, For example you standing in front of tower Eiffel. Now you have mounted the phone on a tripod or something, then put the self timer. and you go and stand there for the picture. It burst with 10 photos almost identical to each other. there’s no variety. If your pose is not that good in those 10 photos, then you have to stand for the photo again. PHOTOBOT SOLUTION ========= But with PhotoBot app all you have to do is mount the phone and go pose as much as you want, photo bot will take a picture each second (Or amount of seconds you prefer), and all your poses will be captured. Then you will have a lot of great photos to chose from. FEATURES – Take photos automatically

– Set time delay

– Change camera

– Change Flash mode (Auto, On or Off)

– Browse photos

– Shows photo count

– Easy to use. (iOS camera feeling)

Download PhotoBot

Stream – Cloud Music Player

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. App Features:

– Full iOS9, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Support! Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Download Stream – Cloud Music Player

Connectrode

Normally $0.99.

“4.5 of 5 stars. Connectrode is everything I look for in a puzzle game!” – TouchArcade.com “…Gorgeous in design and both smooth and challenging in play. …You’ll never tire of this epic game of thought-provoking strategy.” – AppAdvice.com “Connectrode is easy to pick up and hard to put down.” – The Austin Chronicle Connectrode is a pure puzzle game of simple but elegant strategy. Connect the chips to clear them from the board – but with each connector you place, beware blocking off parts of the board from yourself! The game has no time limits – play at your own pace. Once you master the gameplay, try for a high score and discover new depths of challenge and strategy – and land a high score on the Game Center leaderboards. The “boards” you play in Connectrode are randomly generated – you’ll never run out of new challenges. Post your score on a board to Twitter or Facebook, and friends can use your link to play the very same board – they may even beat your score and send a challenge back to you! Connectrode features a gorgeous ambient soundtrack by David Pencil (known for his soundtracks for Penny Arcade: The Series on PATV). This game was developed completely independently by a small team in Austin, Texas.

Download Connectrode

Voice Cam – for Blind and Visually Impaired

Normally $1.99.

Voice Cam designed for Blind and Visually Impaired, reads english words detected by the cam! More info here http://www.infogp.net Features:

Start and stop reading.

A voice guidance to help with camera position.

Number of words detected.

Five different types of English accent.

Three different speed reading. You can turn on the flash light to improve the detection of the text. When the App finds a word, plays a short sound.

Good lighting it’s very important to detect text.

This app is completely accessible using VoiceOver. Voice Cam is also useful for learning English pronunciation, for example, can be useful when reading a book. Reading of the words may not be accurate due to the lighting conditions, the tilt of the motion of the device relative to the text. The app doesn’t need internet connection. The objective of Voice Cam is to give an idea of ​​the text that is identified and can be therefore especially useful to blind and visually impaired.

Download Voice Cam – for Blind and Visually Impaired

Reckless Racing HD

Normally $0.99.

THE BEST DOWN ‘N DIRTY RACER YOU EVER SAW! Made to maximize the Retina Display, the state-of-the-art visuals will make your eyes bug out as you skid, slip, and slide in traditional top-down racing style. Challenge your buddies in online multiplayer, and get ready to go. It’s the dirt-road racing game y’all been waiting for on iPhone, iPod touch & iPad! LOOK WHAT THEY’RE SAYIN’

“…one of the coolest looking top-down racing games I’ve ever played.” (Eli Hoddap, Touch Arcade) “The first thing that strikes home… is the sheer loveliness of the graphics… From sparkling streams… to large wooden churches looming up into the camera at the side of the worn dirt roads…” (Will Wilson, Pocket Gamer) VISUAL QUALITY THAT’LL MAKE YOU SAY, “OOOWEEE!”

Designed from the get-go to with eye-popping graphic quality, the visual details will really make you feel like you’re rolling in the mud deep in the heart of Dixie. And get a load of how Reckless Racing looks with the Retina Display. Have mercy! RACING FOR THE RECKLESS

Dirt track or asphalt, truck or rally car – take your choice and then take it to the limit. Learn the basics as a beginner and choose from a variety of driving controls. Get better with each race and move up through Bronze, Silver, and Gold difficulty levels. CHOOSE YOUR VEHICLE AND TEST YOUR SKILLS

Adapt your race skills and push it across 5 amazingly detailed tracks. Race against rigs controlled by some outrageous in-game characters like Otis and Bubba! Unlock the reverse tracks and race ‘em again! BETTER THAN THE REST?

With online multiplayer, Reckless Racing gives you the chance to show the world what you can do behind the wheel. Post your best times on online leaderboards and trade ghost races with players from all over the world. Chat functionality is also built in! RACE IN 3 DIFFERENT MODES

Immerse yourself in the world of no-rules driving. Take on the Dirt Rally, Hot Lap time trial, or Delivery time trial. Beat other drivers or beat the clock. Either way, there’s a lot of Reckless Racing to do!

Download Reckless Racing HD