Apple’s first new iPhone of 2017 will reportedly launch in August, not September

Forget what you thought you knew about Apple’s 2017 iPhone release schedule. If a bombshell report is to be believed, Apple will postpone the iPhone 8 event to October, which may be a neat trick to reduce the perceived iPhone 8 delays. On top of that, Apple is said to unveil a new iPhone SE version as soon as late-August, and the device may get its own event.

According to French-language site iGeneration, a new 2017 iPhone SE is supposed to launch in late August, and it will be even cheaper than the first one. Currently, a 32GB iPhone SE sells for €489 in Europe and $399 in the States. The blog says the new iPhone SE will be priced at €399, which is almost €100 cheaper than its predecessor.

Of note, the report says that the 2017 iPhone SE will be cheaper than the 2016 version, not that Apple plans keep the original iPhone SE on the market at a $100 discount, as it does with flagship iPhones when new models are released.

The iPhone SE, as you’ll all recall, is a phone that sports the old iPhone 5s design and iPhone 6s specs. That means it still holds up rather well, and it should run iOS 11 just fine, too. However, Apple may be interested in updating the specs of the handset, in order to keep it relevant for smartphone buyers who are looking for compact handsets. And if Apple indeed drops the iPhone SE price by €100/$100, the iPhone SE might become an even better tool to fight against all the affordable Android handsets out there.