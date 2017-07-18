This is the Nokia phone that will fight the iPhone 8

HMD Global is already busy selling new Nokia-branded handsets in a bunch of markets around the world, including the reinvented Nokia 3310 feature phone, and three entry-level to mid-range Android phones. But the Finnish company isn’t done releasing new devices this year. HMD is expected to unveil a few more Android smartphones this year, including high-end Nokia models that are supposed to compete directly with the iPhone 8.

After posting an image of a purported press render of the Nokia 8, one of the two rumored Nokia flagships launching this year, Evan Blass is back with a second picture.

This time around, we’re looking at the gray version of the phone. Other than the color change, the render is identical to the one Blass shared earlier this week.

Unlike the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8, the Nokia 8 won’t have an all-screen design. However, the phone will come with high-end features, including a fingerprint sensor on the front and a dual lens rear camera made in collaboration with longtime Nokia partner Carl Zeiss. Specs-wise, the phone is expected to pack a 5.3-inch display with QHD resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The two cameras on the back have 13-megapixel Zeiss sensors.

According to Blass’s findings, the Nokia 8 could be released at some point this summer for around $675. HMD Global will announce the handset on July 31st, the famed leaker said. Before you get too excited about the Nokia 8, you should know that HMD Global is also rumored to be prepping a Nokia 9 for release later this year, which is going to be even better than the Nokia 8.